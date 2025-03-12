НОВИНИ
Two high school graduates died in a car accident on the Dobrich - Silistra road

Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
19:05, 12.03.2025
Чете се за: 03:42 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

Two high school graduates have died in a severe car crash on the Dobrudzha – Silistra road. Two passengers were also injured in the accident and have been hospitalised at the general Hospital in Dobrich. They are not in life-threatening condition.

The accident was reported at 4:50 PM yesterday, March 11. It occurred near the Lovchansko Hanche area on the Dobrich - Silistra road.

Upon arrival, police teams found that the crash happened when the driver of the rear car lost control, collided with the vehicle in front, veered off the road, hit a roadside tree, and overturned into a field.

As a result of the crash, two 18-year-old boys— the driver of the overturned vehicle and his passenger— lost their lives. The driver had 40 days of driving experience.

The other two individuals in the same car were admiited to the hospital in Dobrich. One of the injured has a concussion, while the other suffered a broken collarbone and a lung contusion. Both are not in life-threatening condition.

It was established that the four young men were returning from a photoshoot for their graduation album, accompanied by another car with their peers— all eight boys were from the Tervel municipality. One of the theories is that the two cars were racing.

The driver of the other car involved in the collision tested negative for alcohol and drugs.

"A car traveling at an excessive speed was unable to slow down and crashed into the rear of another vehicle. The car swerved, hit a roadside ditch, collided with a tree, and overturned into a field. The driver of the other car tested negative for alcohol and drugs. Blood tests were taken from the deceased driver and sent for analysis. We are awaiting the results," said Stoyan Stoyanov, spokesperson for the Dobrich Regional Police Directorate.

Tervel municipality declared two days of mourning for the young people killed in the crash - March 12 and 13. According to the order, public celebrations and festive rituals are prohibited for these two days. The flags of the Republic of Bulgaria and the Tervel Municipality will be flown at half-mast.

