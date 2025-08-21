Mother and Child Remain in Critical Condition After ATV Accident in Sunny Beach

The condition of the 35-year-old woman and her four-year-old child, who were struck by an amusement ATV while walking on a pavement in the Sunny Beach resort, remains extremely serious.

A doctor at the hospital in Burgas, where the two are being treated, on August 21 confirmed to BNT that the woman is not in an induced coma, but her condition is critical. The child is also still in a life-threatening state.

The serious incident occurred on 14 August, when an 18-year-old driver lost control of an ATV and ploughed into pedestrians on a pavement in the resort. Three children and three adults were injured in the crash. The District Prosecutor’s Office charged the driver with causing medium bodily harm, and the court placed him under house arrest.

Relatives of the injured say they are deeply concerned and are demanding tougher penalties. They have organised a protest outside the Burgas Court House tomorrow at 12:00 noon. At the same time, a counter-protest is being planned in support of the ATV driver.