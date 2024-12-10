NATO Secretary General, Mark Rutte, will visit "Novo Selo" training ground on December 19th

On 19 December 2024, NATO Secretary General, Mark Rutte, will visit the Novo Selo training area.

He will hold a meeting with the political and military leadership of the Ministry of Defense and will be briefed on the activities of the multinational battlegroup, which is led by Italy and hosted by Bulgaria.

In the late afternoon, NATO Secretary General, Mark Rutte, and Bulgarian caretaker Defense Minister, Atanas Zapryanov, will make statements to the media at the Novo Selo training facility.









Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News