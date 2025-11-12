New Protest of "Justice for All", Young Doctors Joined

A joint demonstration was held this evening, November 12, in front of the Palace of Justice in Sofia, bringing together young medics from “Future in Bulgaria”, members of “Justice for All”, and representatives of the recently resigned Public Council for the construction of the National Children’s Hospital. The rally took place under the slogan “SARAFOFF! Freedom and Justice!”

Participants from “Justice for All” demanded an effective judicial reform, arguing that the prosecution service is behind politically motivated indictments. They claim that Borislav Sarafov remains an illegitimate Prosecutor General for an indefinite period, while preparations are underway for his reappointment by Parliament for another seven-year term.

Protesters also criticised the entire leadership of the judiciary, stating it operates without a valid tenure yet continues to appoint controversial magistrates and administrative heads to long-term positions.

Additional criticism was directed at the latest amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code, under which prosecutors—not judges—would decide how to speed up investigations.

Meanwhile, the young doctors called for sustainable development and better conditions for their professional growth in Bulgaria.