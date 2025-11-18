БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
1
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Румен Спецов освободи председателя на УС на...
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Medical Miracle: Doctors in Plovdiv Save Kidney Transplant Patient After Aortic Rupture

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.
EN
Запази

56-year-old Albena Ivanova from Kardzhali was admitted as an emergency in a very serious condition

хиляди лекари излизат протест великобритания искат високи заплати

Doctors at the state university hospital “St George” in Plovdiv performed a life-saving operation on a woman with a transplanted kidney who was admitted in critical condition following an aortic rupture. After a complex procedure and more than a month in a medically induced coma, the patient is now recovering at home.

56-year-old Albena Ivanova from Kardzhali was admitted as an emergency patient in a very serious condition to the largest hospital in southern Bulgaria, St. George Hospital in Plovdiv. Her 35-day fight for life began on the evening of September 7.

“She was admitted with a tear in the aorta, starting from the aortic root just above the valve. This is a life-threatening condition with a very high mortality rate,” said Dr Todor Gonovski, a cardiac surgeon at the hospital.

Dr Gonovski carried out a seven-hour surgery to repair the aorta, with the additional challenge of preserving Albena’s transplanted kidney.

“The procedure had to be done in a way that would not compromise the blood supply to her transplanted kidney. It is an extremely rare and complex case in medical practice,” Dr Gonovski explained.

Albena spent 42 days in hospital, 35 of them in intensive care under coma. For 90% of patients with a ruptured aorta, the outcome is fatal.

“When I woke up from intensive care, my first thought was that I’m alive and life goes on,” Albena said.

Years earlier, both of Albena’s kidneys had failed due to an autoimmune disease. Her sister donated a kidney, and Albena underwent a successful transplant in Turkey.

“This was a second chance at survival,” Albena reflected.

Dr Ekaterina Darmonova, the anesthesiologist-resuscitator involved in the surgery, said:
“The greatest reward for our team is seeing Albena recover and smile today.”

Albena, who works as a nurse at the Psychiatric Dispensary in Kardzhali, hopes to return to work soon, and doctors in Plovdiv believe she now has the chance to live a full and healthy life.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Бащата на Сияна: Адвокат Нотев не защитава безплатно убиеца на детето ми - получил е 48 000 лева
1
Бащата на Сияна: Адвокат Нотев не защитава безплатно убиеца на...
Ученик от елитна гимназия във Варна хванат да разпространява синтетичен наркотик
2
Ученик от елитна гимназия във Варна хванат да разпространява...
НА ЖИВО: България - Грузия, 2:0
3
НА ЖИВО: България - Грузия, 2:0
Румен Спецов освободи председателя на УС на "Лукойл" Евгени Маняхин
4
Румен Спецов освободи председателя на УС на "Лукойл"...
Като за Гинес - бързи и почерпени: Варненски полицаи преследваха 100 км пиян шофьор
5
Като за Гинес - бързи и почерпени: Варненски полицаи преследваха...
Десетки граждани са сигнализирали за движещия се в насрещното автомобил на АМ "Тракия"
6
Десетки граждани са сигнализирали за движещия се в насрещното...

Най-четени

Десетки измамени по схемата “обаждане от поддръжката на приложението на банка”
1
Десетки измамени по схемата “обаждане от поддръжката на...
Каква е причината за жестоката катастрофа с 3 жертви на АМ "Тракия"?
2
Каква е причината за жестоката катастрофа с 3 жертви на АМ...
Бащата на Сияна: Адвокат Нотев не защитава безплатно убиеца на детето ми - получил е 48 000 лева
3
Бащата на Сияна: Адвокат Нотев не защитава безплатно убиеца на...
Честит юбилей на Мария Петрова
4
Честит юбилей на Мария Петрова
Жители на столичния квартал "Слатина" недоволни - не искат строеж
5
Жители на столичния квартал "Слатина" недоволни - не...
Гледайте на живо Турция – България в Бурса по БНТ 1 и БНТ 3
6
Гледайте на живо Турция – България в Бурса по БНТ 1 и БНТ 3

More from: Health

Universities from Burgas and Sofia Join Forces to Discover the Causes of Autism
Universities from Burgas and Sofia Join Forces to Discover the Causes of Autism
Flu and Accute Respiratory Illness Rates Remain Below Last Year’s Levels, Says Prof. Iva Hristova Flu and Accute Respiratory Illness Rates Remain Below Last Year’s Levels, Says Prof. Iva Hristova
Чете се за: 03:35 мин.
Rising Wave of Fentanyl-Linked Deaths in Bulgaria Rising Wave of Fentanyl-Linked Deaths in Bulgaria
Чете се за: 06:57 мин.
227 People Fined for False or Prank Calls to Emergency Number 112 227 People Fined for False or Prank Calls to Emergency Number 112
Чете се за: 06:17 мин.
Doctors at ISUL Hospital Save Teenager’s Hand Using Innovative ‘Bio-Glass’ Technique Doctors at ISUL Hospital Save Teenager’s Hand Using Innovative ‘Bio-Glass’ Technique
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
€1,860 Starting Salary Planned for Young Doctors €1,860 Starting Salary Planned for Young Doctors
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.

Водещи новини

Бюджет 2026: Разчетите бяха приети от ресорната комисия
Бюджет 2026: Разчетите бяха приети от ресорната комисия
Чете се за: 04:25 мин.
Правилата при пътуване със самолет: Как ще бъде променен Европейският регламент? Правилата при пътуване със самолет: Как ще бъде променен Европейският регламент?
Чете се за: 04:37 мин.
У нас
По-високи държавни такси на БАБХ: Бизнесът със сигнали за увеличение от 10 до 30 пъти По-високи държавни такси на БАБХ: Бизнесът със сигнали за увеличение от 10 до 30 пъти
Чете се за: 03:10 мин.
У нас
Новинарският сайт на БНТ bntnews.bg спечели първо място в класацията Сайт на годината Новинарският сайт на БНТ bntnews.bg спечели първо място в класацията Сайт на годината
Чете се за: 00:17 мин.
У нас
Коледни добавки за пенсионерите? Социалната комисия прие бюджета на...
Чете се за: 04:15 мин.
У нас
Референдумът за еврото: Според Конституционния съд Киселова е...
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
У нас
Клиент намушка с нож таксиметров шофьор - хазарт е в основата на...
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
У нас
Зеленски в Испания: Договаря се значителна военна помощ за Украйна
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ