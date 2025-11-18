Medical Miracle: Doctors in Plovdiv Save Kidney Transplant Patient After Aortic Rupture

Doctors at the state university hospital “St George” in Plovdiv performed a life-saving operation on a woman with a transplanted kidney who was admitted in critical condition following an aortic rupture. After a complex procedure and more than a month in a medically induced coma, the patient is now recovering at home.

56-year-old Albena Ivanova from Kardzhali was admitted as an emergency patient in a very serious condition to the largest hospital in southern Bulgaria, St. George Hospital in Plovdiv. Her 35-day fight for life began on the evening of September 7.

“She was admitted with a tear in the aorta, starting from the aortic root just above the valve. This is a life-threatening condition with a very high mortality rate,” said Dr Todor Gonovski, a cardiac surgeon at the hospital.

Dr Gonovski carried out a seven-hour surgery to repair the aorta, with the additional challenge of preserving Albena’s transplanted kidney.

“The procedure had to be done in a way that would not compromise the blood supply to her transplanted kidney. It is an extremely rare and complex case in medical practice,” Dr Gonovski explained.

Albena spent 42 days in hospital, 35 of them in intensive care under coma. For 90% of patients with a ruptured aorta, the outcome is fatal.

“When I woke up from intensive care, my first thought was that I’m alive and life goes on,” Albena said.

Years earlier, both of Albena’s kidneys had failed due to an autoimmune disease. Her sister donated a kidney, and Albena underwent a successful transplant in Turkey.

“This was a second chance at survival,” Albena reflected. Dr Ekaterina Darmonova, the anesthesiologist-resuscitator involved in the surgery, said:

“The greatest reward for our team is seeing Albena recover and smile today.”

Albena, who works as a nurse at the Psychiatric Dispensary in Kardzhali, hopes to return to work soon, and doctors in Plovdiv believe she now has the chance to live a full and healthy life.