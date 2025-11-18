БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
1
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Румен Спецов освободи председателя на УС на...
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Bulgaria Returns to Eurovision: BNT Sets Rules for Selecting Performers

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
EN
Запази

Next year the song contest will celebrate its 70th edition in Vienna

българия завръща евровизия бнт определя регламента избор изпълнители
Снимка: Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

BNT and PROPHON have signed a cooperation agreement to streamline the selection of Bulgaria’s entrant for next year’s Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna. The partnership aims to establish clear and objective criteria for choosing participants for the national selection.

Bulgaria returns to Europe’s largest music stage for the 70th anniversary edition of the contest.

"The BNT team has been working intensively for several weeks on the rules and criteria for the national selection for the Eurovision Song Contest, which next year will celebrate its 70th anniversary in Austria. That’s why the agreement with PROPHON is extremely important for us, as it provides a clear criterion to invite the best and most commercially viable Bulgarian artists to the national selection, rather than relying on personal impressions or subjective choices," said Anton Andonov, member of the BNT Board.

PROPHON will provide BNT with information on the top 40 most broadcasted Bulgarian artists over the past eight months on radio and television. This data will serve as the criterion for inviting performers to participate in the national selection in January, eliminating subjectivity from the process of choosing participants for Bulgaria’s Eurovision final.

"For many years, PROPHON has conducted media monitoring in Bulgaria in collaboration with a Spanish company. We are pleased to be able to support Bulgaria’s Eurovision participation by providing the information necessary for an objective and precise selection of participants," said Viktor Kasamov, Chair of PROPHON.

Next year, the Eurovision Song Contest will celebrate its 70th edition in Vienna. The two semi-finals of Eurovision 2026 will take place on 12 and 14 May, with the grand final scheduled for 16 May.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Бащата на Сияна: Адвокат Нотев не защитава безплатно убиеца на детето ми - получил е 48 000 лева
1
Бащата на Сияна: Адвокат Нотев не защитава безплатно убиеца на...
Ученик от елитна гимназия във Варна хванат да разпространява синтетичен наркотик
2
Ученик от елитна гимназия във Варна хванат да разпространява...
НА ЖИВО: България - Грузия, 2:0
3
НА ЖИВО: България - Грузия, 2:0
Румен Спецов освободи председателя на УС на "Лукойл" Евгени Маняхин
4
Румен Спецов освободи председателя на УС на "Лукойл"...
Като за Гинес - бързи и почерпени: Варненски полицаи преследваха 100 км пиян шофьор
5
Като за Гинес - бързи и почерпени: Варненски полицаи преследваха...
Десетки граждани са сигнализирали за движещия се в насрещното автомобил на АМ "Тракия"
6
Десетки граждани са сигнализирали за движещия се в насрещното...

Най-четени

Десетки измамени по схемата “обаждане от поддръжката на приложението на банка”
1
Десетки измамени по схемата “обаждане от поддръжката на...
Каква е причината за жестоката катастрофа с 3 жертви на АМ "Тракия"?
2
Каква е причината за жестоката катастрофа с 3 жертви на АМ...
Бащата на Сияна: Адвокат Нотев не защитава безплатно убиеца на детето ми - получил е 48 000 лева
3
Бащата на Сияна: Адвокат Нотев не защитава безплатно убиеца на...
Честит юбилей на Мария Петрова
4
Честит юбилей на Мария Петрова
Жители на столичния квартал "Слатина" недоволни - не искат строеж
5
Жители на столичния квартал "Слатина" недоволни - не...
Гледайте на живо Турция – България в Бурса по БНТ 1 и БНТ 3
6
Гледайте на живо Турция – България в Бурса по БНТ 1 и БНТ 3

More from: Culture

PM Zhelyazkov Presented St. Paisii Hilendarski State Award to Prof. Hristo Yotsov
PM Zhelyazkov Presented St. Paisii Hilendarski State Award to Prof. Hristo Yotsov
Good Stories: Making 'Madzhun' – a Millennia-Old Tradition from Veliko Tarnovo Good Stories: Making 'Madzhun' – a Millennia-Old Tradition from Veliko Tarnovo
Чете се за: 04:30 мин.
"Tenderness Is the New Punk": Kinomania Film Festival Opens "Tenderness Is the New Punk": Kinomania Film Festival Opens
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
UNESCO Recognition for Bulgaria: Sozopol Underwater Archaeology Centre Designated as Regional Institute UNESCO Recognition for Bulgaria: Sozopol Underwater Archaeology Centre Designated as Regional Institute
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
The Longest Ancient Church on Bulgaria’s Southern Black Sea Coast Unearthed Near Ahtopol The Longest Ancient Church on Bulgaria’s Southern Black Sea Coast Unearthed Near Ahtopol
Чете се за: 06:00 мин.
Bulgarian National Television Celebrates 66 Years Since It Was Established Bulgarian National Television Celebrates 66 Years Since It Was Established
Чете се за: 00:35 мин.

Водещи новини

Бюджет 2026: Разчетите бяха приети от ресорната комисия
Бюджет 2026: Разчетите бяха приети от ресорната комисия
Чете се за: 04:25 мин.
Правилата при пътуване със самолет: Как ще бъде променен Европейският регламент? Правилата при пътуване със самолет: Как ще бъде променен Европейският регламент?
Чете се за: 04:37 мин.
У нас
По-високи държавни такси на БАБХ: Бизнесът със сигнали за увеличение от 10 до 30 пъти По-високи държавни такси на БАБХ: Бизнесът със сигнали за увеличение от 10 до 30 пъти
Чете се за: 03:10 мин.
У нас
Новинарският сайт на БНТ bntnews.bg спечели първо място в класацията Сайт на годината Новинарският сайт на БНТ bntnews.bg спечели първо място в класацията Сайт на годината
Чете се за: 00:17 мин.
У нас
Коледни добавки за пенсионерите? Социалната комисия прие бюджета на...
Чете се за: 04:15 мин.
У нас
Референдумът за еврото: Според Конституционния съд Киселова е...
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
У нас
Клиент намушка с нож таксиметров шофьор - хазарт е в основата на...
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
У нас
Зеленски в Испания: Договаря се значителна военна помощ за Украйна
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ