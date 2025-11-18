БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Ombudsman Urges the Municipality to Reconsider the Changes to Blue and Green Parking Zones

Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
Will they be withdrawn?

The Ombudsman, Velislava Delcheva, is calling on Sofia Municipality to reconsider – and potentially withdraw – the planned changes to the blue and green paid-parking zones.

These changes should be subject to broad public discussion, the Ombudsman argues. According to Delcheva, no analysis or assessment has been carried out regarding the social impact of the proposed measures.

Wave of Reactions after the Parking Reform in Sofia

It also remains unclear whether the additional revenue would be used to build buffer or underground car parks, and how parking around hospitals, nurseries and schools would be organised.

No flexible parking options – such as a 30-minute tariff – have been envisaged. Overall, she says, the amendments are poorly justified.

Velislava Delcheva, Ombudsman:
“It is not clear why prices in the blue and green zones need to be doubled. The current fee is 2 leva, and the proposal is to raise it to 4 leva – that is a 100% increase, and there is no explanation, for example, why it shouldn’t be 3 leva. The financial rationale is, to my mind, insufficient. At a time when we are trying to reassure people that the introduction of the euro will not result in higher prices, this proposal seems unfounded and ill-considered.”

ДА НЕ