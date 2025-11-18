Ombudsman Urges the Municipality to Reconsider the Changes to Blue and Green Parking Zones

The Ombudsman, Velislava Delcheva, is calling on Sofia Municipality to reconsider – and potentially withdraw – the planned changes to the blue and green paid-parking zones.

These changes should be subject to broad public discussion, the Ombudsman argues. According to Delcheva, no analysis or assessment has been carried out regarding the social impact of the proposed measures.

Wave of Reactions after the Parking Reform in Sofia

It also remains unclear whether the additional revenue would be used to build buffer or underground car parks, and how parking around hospitals, nurseries and schools would be organised.

No flexible parking options – such as a 30-minute tariff – have been envisaged. Overall, she says, the amendments are poorly justified.

