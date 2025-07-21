БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Частично бедствено положение в Костинброд заради пожар
Голям пожар затвори за движение АМ "Тракия" и в...
Фалшиви сайтове подвеждат шофьори с по-скъпи винетки
Ивайло Мирчев, ПП-ДБ: Очакваме атаки по Васил Терзиев
ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Over Half of Bulgaria’s Coal Industry Workers Are Aged 50+, How Will the “Green Transition” Happen?

More than half of the workers employed in Bulgaria’s coal industry are over the age of 50, according to a recent skills assessment survey commissioned by the Ministry of Labour and Social Policy. The study revealed that over 85% of respondents would be willing to remain in the energy sector, provided the opportunity.

The findings raise pressing concerns about how the “green transition” will impact the over 13,000 people currently employed in coal mining in the country.

The situation in coal regions is critical, with many enterprises facing serious employment risks. A significant proportion of workers are over 40, and around 20% will reach retirement eligibility within the next five years. In response, trade unions are calling for a Law on Social Protection to be enacted.

Plamen Dimitrov, President of CITUB (Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria):

“Those who are five years away from retirement and cannot find employment on the labour market that meets their expectations, qualifications, and previous income should be given the option to retire early.”

Key recommendations emerging from the study include greater transparency, training opportunities, and support for both internship schemes and pre-retirement age workers. The government is also expected to establish an inter-agency body to coordinate the green transition, attract strategic investors, and allocate financial resources for social measures supporting workers.

Krasimir Nenov, Deputy Minister of Energy:

“Investing in upskilling those affected by the transition is essential. There are measures included in the programme managed by the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works.”

Natalia Efremova, Deputy Minister of Labour and Social Policy:

“We are holding in-depth discussions with local authorities regarding potential future investments in the regions, in addition to the coal sector, so we can prepare a skilled and qualified workforce.”

Trade unions have indicated that discussions on the proposals are expected to begin as early as September.

