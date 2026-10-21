German investments are a driving force behind Bulgaria’s industrial development and brings successful business models into the economy. Bulgaria’s doors are therefore wide open to German businesses. Prime Minister Rumen Radev made the remarks during a meeting with a delegation from the German Eastern Business Association on October 21. He highlighted Bulgaria’s achievements in robotics, mechatronics, electronics and other high-tech manufacturing sectors, which offer opportunities for successful joint projects.

Rumen Radev emphasised Bulgaria’s advantages as an investment destination, including the stability guaranteed by the current government and the country’s strategic location at the crossroads of numerous energy, digital and transport corridors.

“Bulgaria cannot be bypassed when it comes to connectivity between Europe and Asia, and between Europe and the Middle East,” Radev said.

The Prime Minister also highlighted Bulgaria’s role in ensuring the region’s energy security, as well as the country’s well-balanced energy mix, including its growing energy storage capacity.

A strong ecosystem in the field of information technology is another of Bulgaria’s advantages, the prime minister said.

“We have qualified and well-trained specialists who can work in the industries of the future,” Rumen Radev noted.

He also highlighted the government’s active efforts to improve the investment climate by simplifying administrative procedures and speeding up the work of public institutions.

The prime minister also pointed to a new approach to public-private partnerships, which can be used to develop infrastructure while ensuring quality, transparency and faster project delivery.