НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

President Radev: Bulgaria shares the pain of North Macedonia's people over Kocani fire

румен радев губеща позицията правителството подкрепата украйна
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
11:51, 17.03.2025
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

Bulgaria shares the pain of the citizens of the Republic of North Macedonia over the fire in Kočani, which left many people dead and injured, Bulgaria's President Rumen Radev said on X on Sunday, March 16.

The Head of State spoke with the North Macedonia's President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova and expressed condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. Rumen Radev added that he is in contact with Bulgaria's Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov and Bulgaria is ready to provide medical assistance.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

"The government is stable and has no alternative," Prime Minister says
"The government is stable and has no alternative," Prime Minister says
16:54, 17.03.2025
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
 Draft law proposes the state to regulate the prices of 22 goods and introduce a cap on markups
Draft law proposes the state to regulate the prices of 22 goods and introduce a cap on markups
15:46, 17.03.2025
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
 All patients from North Macedonia nightclub fire are in serious condition, said "Pirogov" emergency hospital
All patients from North Macedonia nightclub fire are in serious condition, said "Pirogov" emergency hospital
13:58, 17.03.2025
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
 Bulgaria will declare a day of mourning in solidarity with North Macedonia, Prime Minister Zhelyazkov announced
Bulgaria will declare a day of mourning in solidarity with North Macedonia, Prime Minister Zhelyazkov announced
13:39, 17.03.2025
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
 Annual inflation for February in Bulgaria is 4%
Annual inflation for February in Bulgaria is 4%
13:31, 17.03.2025
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
 Speaker of Bulgaria's Parliament expressed condolences for victims of night club fire in North Macedonia
Speaker of Bulgaria's Parliament expressed condolences for victims of night club fire in North Macedonia
12:09, 17.03.2025
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
 Bulgaria is ready to accept victims of the fire in North Macedonia for medical treatment
Bulgaria is ready to accept victims of the fire in North Macedonia for medical treatment
11:21, 17.03.2025
Чете се за: 04:57 мин.
 Prime Minister Zhelyazkov: Bulgaria is ready to participate in solution for peace and security for Ukraine
Prime Minister Zhelyazkov: Bulgaria is ready to participate in solution for peace and security for Ukraine
19:18, 15.03.2025
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
 Partial local elections will be held in several places in Bulgaria on Sunday
Partial local elections will be held in several places in Bulgaria on Sunday
20:25, 14.03.2025
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
 More and more young people are using drugs, and parents are becoming increasingly tolerant
More and more young people are using drugs, and parents are becoming increasingly tolerant
20:09, 14.03.2025
Чете се за: 04:12 мин.
 Six candidates for Ombudsman of Bulgaria
Six candidates for Ombudsman of Bulgaria
19:21, 14.03.2025
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
 The stability of the ruling majority: Is the government shaken in the new configuration?
The stability of the ruling majority: Is the government shaken in the new configuration?
18:01, 14.03.2025
Чете се за: 09:17 мин.
More from: Bulgaria
Draft law proposes the state to regulate the prices of 22 goods and introduce a cap on markups
Draft law proposes the state to regulate the prices of 22 goods and introduce a cap on markups
All patients from North Macedonia nightclub fire are in serious condition, said "Pirogov" emergency hospital
All patients from North Macedonia nightclub fire are in serious condition, said "Pirogov" emergency hospital
Bulgaria will declare a day of mourning in solidarity with North Macedonia, Prime Minister Zhelyazkov announced
Bulgaria will declare a day of mourning in solidarity with North Macedonia, Prime Minister Zhelyazkov announced
Speaker of Bulgaria's Parliament expressed condolences for victims of night club fire in North Macedonia
Speaker of Bulgaria's Parliament expressed condolences for victims of night club fire in North Macedonia
Bulgaria is ready to accept victims of the fire in North Macedonia for medical treatment
Bulgaria is ready to accept victims of the fire in North Macedonia for medical treatment
Prime Minister Zhelyazkov: Bulgaria is ready to participate in solution for peace and security for Ukraine
Prime Minister Zhelyazkov: Bulgaria is ready to participate in solution for peace and security for Ukraine
Топ 24
Най-четени
"Бутнаха ме на земята и започнаха да ме настъпват" - сълзи и гняв след трагедията в Кочани (ОБЗОР)
"Бутнаха ме на земята и започнаха да ме настъпват" -...
Проф. Николай Габровски: Тежко е състоянието на пострадалите от пожара в Кочани
Проф. Николай Габровски: Тежко е състоянието на пострадалите от...
След нощта кошмар в Кочани: Тишина, раздирана от скръб и сълзи
След нощта кошмар в Кочани: Тишина, раздирана от скръб и сълзи
Още трима, пострадали в трагедията в Кочани, бяха транспортирани в "Пирогов"
Още трима, пострадали в трагедията в Кочани, бяха транспортирани в...
Самолетът "Спартан" транспортира у нас осем от пострадалите в Кочани
Самолетът "Спартан" транспортира у нас осем от...
Фаталната нощ в Кочани: Фирмата собственик на дискотеката е без лиценз
Фаталната нощ в Кочани: Фирмата собственик на дискотеката е без лиценз
Тъжната статистика на (не)забравените трагедии, белязали живота на десетки семейства
Тъжната статистика на (не)забравените трагедии, белязали живота на...
Трима от пострадалите в трагедията в Кочани са транспортирани във Варна
Трима от пострадалите в трагедията в Кочани са транспортирани във...
България обявява ден на траур заради трагедията в Кочани, съобщи премиерът Желязков
България обявява ден на траур заради трагедията в Кочани, съобщи...
Морган Гибс-Уайт ще замени Коул Палмър в състава на Англия
Морган Гибс-Уайт ще замени Коул Палмър в състава на Англия
БСП внасят промени в Наказателния кодекс във връзка с насилието над животни
БСП внасят промени в Наказателния кодекс във връзка с насилието над животни