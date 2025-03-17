President Radev: Bulgaria shares the pain of North Macedonia's people over Kocani fire
Bulgaria shares the pain of the citizens of the Republic of North Macedonia over the fire in Kočani, which left many people dead and injured, Bulgaria's President Rumen Radev said on X on Sunday, March 16.
The Head of State spoke with the North Macedonia's President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova and expressed condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. Rumen Radev added that he is in contact with Bulgaria's Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov and Bulgaria is ready to provide medical assistance.
