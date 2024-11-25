President Rumen Radev is on an official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of his counterpart, Lương Cường, who took office last month.

This is the first foreign visit since the newly elected President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam took office.

Bilateral relations with Vietnam have traditionally been friendly, and next year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties.

President Rumen Radev was welcomed at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi. He congratulated Lương Cường on Vietnam's effective reforms and its impressive socio-economic development in recent years.

The two leaders adopted a joint declaration, reaffirming their commitments to promoting cooperation. In the presence of both Presidents, agreements were signed on cooperation in the fields of trade and economics, education, and regional collaboration. President Radev also extended an invitation to President Lương Cường to visit Bulgaria.

"My official visit, which comes on the eve of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between our two countries, reflects our shared determination to bring new momentum to our relations and raise them to the level of strategic partnership.The joint declaration we are adopting today is an expression of our common political will for a new stage in our relations," President Rumen Radev said.

"We outlined specific measures to strengthen cooperation. We agreed to open new areas of collaboration in which Bulgaria has strengths and which Vietnam needs, such as digital transformation, biotechnology, agriculture, and healthcare," added Lương Cường, President of Vietnam.

