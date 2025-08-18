Prosecutor's Office in Plovdiv Monitors Pre-Trial Proceedings for the Murder of a Woman in Parvomay

The District Prosecutor’s Office in Plovdiv (southern Bulgaria) has announced that it is supervising a pre-trial investigation into a murder committed in the town of Parvomay.

At present, all facts and circumstances surrounding the death of a woman, who was found dead in her home, are being clarified. The alert was submitted to the emergency number 112 in the early hours of today, August 18.

The Prosecutor's office said thaT all necessary investigative and operational measures have been undertaken to identify the perpetrator and establish the circumstances of the case.