Renovation Works Close Traffic at "Stanke Lisichkovo" Border Crossing to North Macedonia

Due to renovation works and infrastructure upgrades, the “Stanke Lisichkovo” border crossing point with the Republic of North Macedonia is closed to traffic today, August 6.

The passage of both passenger and freight vehicles in both directions will be suspended from 08:00 to 16:00 today due to the laying of the final layer of asphalt on the lanes within the border zone, the Ministry of the Interior has announced. Drivers are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and either use an alternative border crossing with the Republic of North Macedonia or wait until the completion of the works. In case of emergency, pedestrians will be allowed through.

The renovation of the border crossing began two years ago. The project includes the construction of three lanes in each direction – one for cars, one for buses and cars, and one for heavy goods vehicles. New facilities will also be added, including disinfection areas, a refrigerated container, an X-ray scanner, new booths, lighting, and a canopy. A new administrative building, customs inspection hangars, sanitary facilities for travellers, and all necessary water supply and communication infrastructure will be built to replace the old structures.