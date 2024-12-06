НОВИНИ
Six Christmas trams bring holiday cheer to Sofia

шест коледни трамваи превръщат софия празнична приказка
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
17:50, 06.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
EN
Слушай новината
Слушай новините днес

This winter Sofia will shine in an even more festive atmosphere thanks to the specially decorated Christmas trams that will delight the capital's residents and guests.

Six festively decorated trams will be riding across the streets of the capital, bringing joy and Christmas cheer to their passengers.

Two of them are decorated with the support of sponsors, and the other four by 'Stolichen Elektrotransport' (the company that manages the tram and trolley-bus public transport in Sofia).

Some of the decorated trams will operate on line 15, connecting Vitosha Metro Station to Bukston district.

This allows even more passengers to enjoy the Christmas holiday cheer while travelling in the centre of Sofia.

From December 17-25, a special retro Christmas tram will run between the "Journalist" and "Vazrazhdane" stops, creating a cozy holiday atmosphere for passengers.

Every day, for two hours in the morning and two hours in the evening, this special tram will transform an ordinary journey into an unforgettable festive experience, bringing the magic of Christmas to the hearts of passengers.

Source: BGNES

More from EN

Parliament Speaker Nataliya Kiselova convenes an extraordinary sitting on 10 December
Parliament Speaker Nataliya Kiselova convenes an extraordinary sitting on 10 December
17:22, 06.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
 Food Safety Agency: All pox outbreaks in small ruminants in Bulgaria have been neutralised
Food Safety Agency: All pox outbreaks in small ruminants in Bulgaria have been neutralised
16:18, 06.12.2024
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
 How much have the prices of seasonal vegetables risen by?
How much have the prices of seasonal vegetables risen by?
16:00, 06.12.2024
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
 Progress achieved for the construction of Struma Motorway
Progress achieved for the construction of Struma Motorway
15:23, 06.12.2024
Чете се за: 04:27 мин.
 The maximum insurable income increases to BGN 4,130
The maximum insurable income increases to BGN 4,130
14:28, 06.12.2024
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
 MPs elected Deputy Speakers of Parliament
MPs elected Deputy Speakers of Parliament
14:11, 06.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
 Newly elected Speaker of Parliament Nataliya Kiselova: Bulgarian citizens want a state that cares for them
Newly elected Speaker of Parliament Nataliya Kiselova: Bulgarian citizens want a state that cares for them
13:48, 06.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
 Nataliya Kiselova was elected Speaker of the 51st Parliament
Nataliya Kiselova was elected Speaker of the 51st Parliament
13:17, 06.12.2024
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
 Bulgaria marks the Day of Saint Nicholas
Bulgaria marks the Day of Saint Nicholas
10:56, 06.12.2024
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
 Reactions after the tenth (almost successful) attempt to elect a Speaker of Parliament
Reactions after the tenth (almost successful) attempt to elect a Speaker of Parliament
19:09, 05.12.2024
Чете се за: 12:05 мин.
 94,166,480 BGN allocated by the Government for disaster management and recovery
94,166,480 BGN allocated by the Government for disaster management and recovery
18:23, 05.12.2024
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
 'Tsarevna' ship collided with Turkish ship off Denmark
'Tsarevna' ship collided with Turkish ship off Denmark
18:07, 05.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
