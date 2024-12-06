Six Christmas trams bring holiday cheer to Sofia

This winter Sofia will shine in an even more festive atmosphere thanks to the specially decorated Christmas trams that will delight the capital's residents and guests.

Six festively decorated trams will be riding across the streets of the capital, bringing joy and Christmas cheer to their passengers.

Two of them are decorated with the support of sponsors, and the other four by 'Stolichen Elektrotransport' (the company that manages the tram and trolley-bus public transport in Sofia).

Some of the decorated trams will operate on line 15, connecting Vitosha Metro Station to Bukston district.

This allows even more passengers to enjoy the Christmas holiday cheer while travelling in the centre of Sofia.

From December 17-25, a special retro Christmas tram will run between the "Journalist" and "Vazrazhdane" stops, creating a cozy holiday atmosphere for passengers.

Every day, for two hours in the morning and two hours in the evening, this special tram will transform an ordinary journey into an unforgettable festive experience, bringing the magic of Christmas to the hearts of passengers.

Source: BGNES

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News