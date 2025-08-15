Three Foreign Sculptors Made a Sand Figure of the Virgin Mary with the Child

For the Day of the coastal city of Varna, which coincides with the Feast of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, three foreign sculptors created a sand sculpture of the Virgin Mary with the Child on the beach in the Asparuhovo district. The artists come from the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Mexico. Visitors to the beach had the opportunity to watch the sand transform into a work of art.

Remy and Paul Hoggard are renowned worldwide. They have travelled to over 30 countries, creating sand artworks for amusement parks, festivals, and competitions. Their decision to sculpt the image of the Mother of God in Varna was no coincidence.

Remy Hoggard: “A gift for Varna and a promotion of this beautiful beach… I love Bulgaria.”

Remy is from the Netherlands and Paul is British, yet they have chosen to live in Bulgaria. For them, sand sculpture is more than just art.

Paul Hoggard: “I began making sand sculptures in India in 1991. Since then, I’ve been addicted. A sculpture can last four to five days if no one touches it.”

Calixto Molina came to Bulgaria from Mexico. He has won awards for sand sculptures at festivals in Finland and Sweden.

Calixto Molina: “This is my first time in Bulgaria and in Varna. I am delighted to make sand sculptures with my friends Paul and Remy. At first, people were surprised because they had never seen anything like it.” Kristian Dimitrov, Director of the “Sport” Directorate at Varna Municipality: “They are true artists; they don’t even ask for donations, and what they create is wonderful and excellent promotion for our city.”

The sand sculpture of the Virgin Mary with the Child will be on display for the next few days on the beach in Asparuhovo district.