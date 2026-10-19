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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Tirpan Beytula and Zeka Islam Suspected of Setting Fire to Starlink Antennas Near Sofia

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Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
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атака сателити маскирани подпалили антени старлинк нас

Two young men born in Germany in 2007 are suspected of setting fire to Starlink system antennas at the Plana Teleport facility. They have left Bulgaria, and their whereabouts abroad remain unknown for now.

The arson attack took place on 9 October at around 10.25 pm. According to information presented by the prosecution, the suspects are Tirpan Beytula and Zeka Islam. The information provided indicates that the two arrived in Bulgaria as tourists, crossed the border at Kalotina and remained in the country for several hours.

Eighteen antennas were set on fire during the incident. Three were completely destroyed, two were partially affected and three others were damaged. There was a risk that the fire could spread to the facility’s administrative building.

An investigation is under way. If found guilty, the penalty provided for by law is between three and 12 years in prison.

The car used by the suspects had German registration plates and belonged to neither of them. So far, the German authorities have no information about the whereabouts of the two young men.

Satellite attack: Masked individuals set fire to 11 Starlink antennas in Bulgaria

The German authorities still have no information about where the two young men are. The Prosecutor’s Office said that security camera footage had been obtained in the case, showing the car leaving the scene.

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