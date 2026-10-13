Attack on Satellites - Masked Men Set Fire to 11 Starlink Antennas in Bulgaria

Two masked men deliberately set fire to 11 of the 17 antennas used to connect to SpaceX’s Starlink satellite system at a site in the Sofia area.

The damaged antennas provide a key link to Elon Musk’s satellites in space, which are also widely used in the war in Ukraine. This was first announced on Facebook and later in Parliament by Ivaylo Mirchev of Yes, Bulgaria. He and Bozhidar Bozhanov called on the State Agency for National Security (SANS) and the Ministry of the Interior to say whether they had known about the planned attack, and accused the government of remaining silent on the issue.