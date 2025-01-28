НОВИНИ
Vice President Iliana Iotova: Bulgaria should enter the Eurozone prepared to avoid shocks

илияна йотова българия влезе подготвена еврозоната сътресения
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
18:48, 28.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

Bulgaria should enter the Eurozone well-prepared to that there are no shocks and disappointment for the people, Vice President Iliana Iotova told journalists in Razgrad, as reported by BTA on January 28.

She expressed confidence that the government would request a convergence report but added that many things would become clear when the proposal for the national budget is presented on February 14.

“We cannot afford to put Bulgaria in a financial crisis. I think that a few months' difference is not fatal; it is better to ensure that all conditions are met, especially regarding the financial stability of the country,” Iotova added.

According to her, it is not good for the debate "for or against" the Eurozone to be fueled purely along political lines, as all of us are interested in ensuring that Bulgaria feels like a full member of the eurozone and that we have the opportunity to influence major European financial policies.

The Vice President expressed hope that in the new budget, municipalities would receive even more than what they have already requested. According to Iotova, this is because local authorities have suffered the worst consequences of the national instability.

“These people deserve to take a breath, to feel secure, and to defend their projects, both those under the operational programmes and the projects that have already been approved under the first tranche of the Recovery and Resilience Plan,” Iotova concluded.

Source: BTA

