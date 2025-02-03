НОВИНИ
High flu activity in half of the country

Students in Sliven switch to online lessons

15:44, 03.02.2025
Influenza cases continues to fill hospital wards across the country. The epidemic wave has now affeted half of Bulgaria. Starting today, February 3, a flu epidemic has been declared in the Veliko Tarnovo region.

In Sliven, in-person classes are suspended until February 11. Students will continue their studies online, as will those in the regions of Pernik and Plovdiv.

In Varna and Plovdiv, February 6 and 7 will be non-school days, along with the mid-term vacation on February 5.

Schools in Montana are also closing, with the epidemic measures extended until February 7.

In Dobrich, the anti-epidemic measures are also extended.

In Haskovo, students are returning to class. A flu epidemic has been declared in 14 districts of the country.

