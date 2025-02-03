High flu activity in half of the country
Students in Sliven switch to online lessons
Influenza cases continues to fill hospital wards across the country. The epidemic wave has now affeted half of Bulgaria. Starting today, February 3, a flu epidemic has been declared in the Veliko Tarnovo region.
In Sliven, in-person classes are suspended until February 11. Students will continue their studies online, as will those in the regions of Pernik and Plovdiv.
In Varna and Plovdiv, February 6 and 7 will be non-school days, along with the mid-term vacation on February 5.
Schools in Montana are also closing, with the epidemic measures extended until February 7.
In Dobrich, the anti-epidemic measures are also extended.
In Haskovo, students are returning to class. A flu epidemic has been declared in 14 districts of the country.
