НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov: Bulgaria has exceeded EU targets

Росен Желязков
Снимка: БТА
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
16:42, 03.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

Bulgaria, with the purchase of the F-16 fighetr aircraft, has reached 3% of GDP, thus exceeding the EU’s targets, Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov said on February 3. He is attending a meeting of EU leaders in Brussels, where discussions are focused on strengthening European defence and enhancing cooperation with NATO and other global partners.

“We will also discuss defence funding. While many countries have not yet reached the 2% target, it’s still too early to talk about increases. With the purchase of the F-16, Bulgaria has reached 3% of GDP, thus exceeding the EU’s targets,” said Prime Minister, Rosen Zhelyazkov.

At the meeting, EU leaders will discuss the strengthening of European defence. In this context, according to Zhelyazkov, the country’s situation should also be taken into account.

"What is important for Bulgaria is the understanding of our country's place in this complex political context. Geographical and political factors must be taken into account—Bulgaria is situated between the Western Balkans and the Black Sea, one of the most difficult and tension-filled regions. We will discuss from Bulgaria’s perspective the dual-use of transport infrastructure, particularly on routes important to us, such as Corridor 8—Adriatic-Black Sea, and of course, the connection between the Baltic Sea and the Black Sea. These are important topics for us," the Prime Minister said.

The issue of joining the Eurozone remains a priority for the government, the Prime Minister said.

“I hope the data we are working with, which still needs to be confirmed, will provide the grounds that we have met the criteria. Right now, we are awaiting this important information—on accrued expenses,” explained Rosen Zhelyazkov.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

Desislava Atanasova will Represent Bulgaria in the Venice Commission
Desislava Atanasova will Represent Bulgaria in the Venice Commission
21:31, 03.02.2025
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
 Botox on Promotion: The Scandal Goes International – Who is Injecting Unlicensed Botulinum Toxin and Where?
Botox on Promotion: The Scandal Goes International – Who is Injecting Unlicensed Botulinum Toxin and Where?
20:44, 03.02.2025
Чете се за: 07:47 мин.
 A woman from Petrich lost 43,000 euros in an online scam
A woman from Petrich lost 43,000 euros in an online scam
20:01, 03.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:47 мин.
 How will new tariffs from the United States affect the Bulgarian economy?
How will new tariffs from the United States affect the Bulgarian economy?
19:48, 03.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
 Mother charged with murder of her two children in Vakarel, confesses to crime
Mother charged with murder of her two children in Vakarel, confesses to crime
18:15, 03.02.2025
Чете се за: 05:57 мин.
 Minister of Interior, Daniel Mitov: The joint contingent to guard the Bulgarian-Turkish border is a sign of true European solidarity
Minister of Interior, Daniel Mitov: The joint contingent to guard the Bulgarian-Turkish border is a sign of true European solidarity
17:22, 03.02.2025
Чете се за: 04:30 мин.
 11 women with severe complaints ended up in hospital after Botox cosmetic procedures
11 women with severe complaints ended up in hospital after Botox cosmetic procedures
16:09, 03.02.2025
Чете се за: 05:00 мин.
 High flu activity in half of the country
High flu activity in half of the country
15:44, 03.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
 UK refused deportation of one of the Bulgarians involved in the over £50m benefit fraud
UK refused deportation of one of the Bulgarians involved in the over £50m benefit fraud
14:42, 03.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
 Swedish Prosecutor’s Office released Bulgarian ship "Vezhen," which was detained over damaged cable in the Baltic Sea
Swedish Prosecutor’s Office released Bulgarian ship "Vezhen," which was detained over damaged cable in the Baltic Sea
14:10, 03.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
 President Radev convenes the Consultative Council for National Security
President Radev convenes the Consultative Council for National Security
13:46, 03.02.2025
Чете се за: 00:30 мин.
 Bulgaria has officially received its first F-16 fighter jet
Bulgaria has officially received its first F-16 fighter jet
23:32, 31.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
More from: Bulgaria
A woman from Petrich lost 43,000 euros in an online scam
A woman from Petrich lost 43,000 euros in an online scam
How will new tariffs from the United States affect the Bulgarian economy?
How will new tariffs from the United States affect the Bulgarian economy?
Mother charged with murder of her two children in Vakarel, confesses to crime
Mother charged with murder of her two children in Vakarel, confesses to crime
Minister of Interior, Daniel Mitov: The joint contingent to guard the Bulgarian-Turkish border is a sign of true European solidarity
Minister of Interior, Daniel Mitov: The joint contingent to guard the Bulgarian-Turkish border is a sign of true European solidarity
UK refused deportation of one of the Bulgarians involved in the over £50m benefit fraud
UK refused deportation of one of the Bulgarians involved in the over £50m benefit fraud
Swedish Prosecutor’s Office released Bulgarian ship "Vezhen," which was detained over damaged cable in the Baltic Sea
Swedish Prosecutor’s Office released Bulgarian ship "Vezhen," which was detained over damaged cable in the Baltic Sea
Топ 24
Най-четени
Коя е фаталната козметичка д-р Арина Гудз?
Коя е фаталната козметичка д-р Арина Гудз?
Румен Радев свиква Консултативния съвет за национална сигурност
Румен Радев свиква Консултативния съвет за национална сигурност
Петима пешеходци, сред които и бременна жена, пострадаха при катастрофа в Димитровград
Петима пешеходци, сред които и бременна жена, пострадаха при...
Ново предизвикателство в ТикТок: Швейцария предупреждава за злоупотреба с парацетамол
Ново предизвикателство в ТикТок: Швейцария предупреждава за...
Жена от Петрич загубила 43 000 евро чрез финансова измама в интернет
Жена от Петрич загубила 43 000 евро чрез финансова измама в интернет
Кметът на Вакарел: Семейството е дошло три дни преди вероломното убийство
Кметът на Вакарел: Семейството е дошло три дни преди вероломното...
Красота на промоция: Още една жена в "Пирогов" след инжектиране на ботокс
Красота на промоция: Още една жена в "Пирогов" след...
Шведската прокуратура освободи българския кораб "Вежен", задържан за повредения кабел в Балтийско море
Шведската прокуратура освободи българския кораб "Вежен",...
Признанието за жестокото убийство във Вакарел - опит за разширено самоубийство ли е?
Признанието за жестокото убийство във Вакарел - опит за разширено...
Съдът в Ловеч отложи делото за предсрочно освобождаване на Десислава Иванчева
Съдът в Ловеч отложи делото за предсрочно освобождаване на Десислава Иванчева
Сантяго Хименес подписа с Милан и стана най-скъпият играч в Серия А през януарския трансферен прозорец
Сантяго Хименес подписа с Милан и стана най-скъпият играч в Серия А през януарския трансферен прозорец