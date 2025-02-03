Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov: Bulgaria has exceeded EU targets

Bulgaria, with the purchase of the F-16 fighetr aircraft, has reached 3% of GDP, thus exceeding the EU’s targets, Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov said on February 3. He is attending a meeting of EU leaders in Brussels, where discussions are focused on strengthening European defence and enhancing cooperation with NATO and other global partners.

“We will also discuss defence funding. While many countries have not yet reached the 2% target, it’s still too early to talk about increases. With the purchase of the F-16, Bulgaria has reached 3% of GDP, thus exceeding the EU’s targets,” said Prime Minister, Rosen Zhelyazkov.

At the meeting, EU leaders will discuss the strengthening of European defence. In this context, according to Zhelyazkov, the country’s situation should also be taken into account.

"What is important for Bulgaria is the understanding of our country's place in this complex political context. Geographical and political factors must be taken into account—Bulgaria is situated between the Western Balkans and the Black Sea, one of the most difficult and tension-filled regions. We will discuss from Bulgaria’s perspective the dual-use of transport infrastructure, particularly on routes important to us, such as Corridor 8—Adriatic-Black Sea, and of course, the connection between the Baltic Sea and the Black Sea. These are important topics for us," the Prime Minister said.

The issue of joining the Eurozone remains a priority for the government, the Prime Minister said.

“I hope the data we are working with, which still needs to be confirmed, will provide the grounds that we have met the criteria. Right now, we are awaiting this important information—on accrued expenses,” explained Rosen Zhelyazkov.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News