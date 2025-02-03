НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

A woman from Petrich lost 43,000 euros in an online scam

жена петрич загубила 000 евро финансова измама интернет
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
20:01, 03.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:47 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

Another case of online financial fraud has been reported. A woman from Petrich came across an advertisement on a social media platform claiming she could win a significant amount of money by engaging in financial transactions. However, instead of receiving money, she lost approximately 43,000 euros, which she transferred in several installments to the bogus financial analysts.

Vera Mamadzhanova decided to trust the online advertisement and contacted a representative from the company, who claimed that their headquarters were in the United Kingdom. Initially, she was asked to transfer 150 euros to set up an account.

"I worked without transferring the other money, but when I learned I had made one wrong transaction, they told me that in order not to lose the money I had already earned—18,000 dollars—I had to transfer 5,000 euros to continue working. Then, they told me to transfer another 5,000, after which I earned 42,800 euros," Vera Mamadzhanova said.

Vera’s profits reached nearly 76,000 euros, which she wanted to withdraw. However, in order to do so, they began asking for more money.

"During the entire period, I transferred 43,600 euros. When I asked for documents explaining each transfer, they provided nothing. The only thing they gave me was a reference number, a document allowing me to work with transactions in currencies such as gold and silver. It turned out to be a classic scam," Vera Mamaddhanova explained.

"At the beginning, they give you something, and you see that you are actually receiving some funds. You believe in it, and after spending a few months completing the tasks they assigned, you thought you had accumulated some earnings. At that moment, when you are convinced of this, they take advantage of you by saying 'you need to pay extra to get your money,'" explained Lyubomir Tulev, a cybersecurity expert.

"This type of trading on an unregulated market is governed by specific regulations. When we receive such business offers online promising high, quick profits, the red flag should ebe spotted, as something is clearly wrong. Such businesses operate on regulated platforms with a pre-existing contract with a company licensed to conduct transactions in financial markets," emphasised Teodor Toshev, a lawyer.

The woman who was scammed has filed a report with the cyber police and the prosecutor’s office.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

How will new tariffs from the United States affect the Bulgarian economy?
How will new tariffs from the United States affect the Bulgarian economy?
19:48, 03.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
 Mother charged with murder of her two children in Vakarel, confesses to crime
Mother charged with murder of her two children in Vakarel, confesses to crime
18:15, 03.02.2025
Чете се за: 05:57 мин.
 Minister of Interior, Daniel Mitov: The joint contingent to guard the Bulgarian-Turkish border is a sign of true European solidarity
Minister of Interior, Daniel Mitov: The joint contingent to guard the Bulgarian-Turkish border is a sign of true European solidarity
17:22, 03.02.2025
Чете се за: 04:30 мин.
 Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov: Bulgaria has exceeded EU targets
Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov: Bulgaria has exceeded EU targets
16:42, 03.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
 11 women with severe complaints ended up in hospital after Botox cosmetic procedures
11 women with severe complaints ended up in hospital after Botox cosmetic procedures
16:09, 03.02.2025
Чете се за: 05:00 мин.
 High flu activity in half of the country
High flu activity in half of the country
15:44, 03.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
 UK refused deportation of one of the Bulgarians involved in the over £50m benefit fraud
UK refused deportation of one of the Bulgarians involved in the over £50m benefit fraud
14:42, 03.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
 Swedish Prosecutor’s Office released Bulgarian ship "Vezhen," which was detained over damaged cable in the Baltic Sea
Swedish Prosecutor’s Office released Bulgarian ship "Vezhen," which was detained over damaged cable in the Baltic Sea
14:10, 03.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
 President Radev convenes the Consultative Council for National Security
President Radev convenes the Consultative Council for National Security
13:46, 03.02.2025
Чете се за: 00:30 мин.
 Bulgaria has officially received its first F-16 fighter jet
Bulgaria has officially received its first F-16 fighter jet
23:32, 31.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
 The acquisition of F-16 fighter jets - the largest and most expensive modernisation project of the Bulgarian Air Force
The acquisition of F-16 fighter jets - the largest and most expensive modernisation project of the Bulgarian Air Force
22:32, 31.01.2025
Чете се за: 07:00 мин.
 WCC-DB tabled a bill for removal of "symbols of communist regime in Bulgaria"
WCC-DB tabled a bill for removal of "symbols of communist regime in Bulgaria"
21:35, 31.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
More from: Bulgaria
How will new tariffs from the United States affect the Bulgarian economy?
How will new tariffs from the United States affect the Bulgarian economy?
Mother charged with murder of her two children in Vakarel, confesses to crime
Mother charged with murder of her two children in Vakarel, confesses to crime
Minister of Interior, Daniel Mitov: The joint contingent to guard the Bulgarian-Turkish border is a sign of true European solidarity
Minister of Interior, Daniel Mitov: The joint contingent to guard the Bulgarian-Turkish border is a sign of true European solidarity
Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov: Bulgaria has exceeded EU targets
Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov: Bulgaria has exceeded EU targets
UK refused deportation of one of the Bulgarians involved in the over £50m benefit fraud
UK refused deportation of one of the Bulgarians involved in the over £50m benefit fraud
Swedish Prosecutor’s Office released Bulgarian ship "Vezhen," which was detained over damaged cable in the Baltic Sea
Swedish Prosecutor’s Office released Bulgarian ship "Vezhen," which was detained over damaged cable in the Baltic Sea
Топ 24
Най-четени
Коя е фаталната козметичка д-р Арина Гудз?
Коя е фаталната козметичка д-р Арина Гудз?
Румен Радев свиква Консултативния съвет за национална сигурност
Румен Радев свиква Консултативния съвет за национална сигурност
Петима пешеходци, сред които и бременна жена, пострадаха при катастрофа в Димитровград
Петима пешеходци, сред които и бременна жена, пострадаха при...
Ново предизвикателство в ТикТок: Швейцария предупреждава за злоупотреба с парацетамол
Ново предизвикателство в ТикТок: Швейцария предупреждава за...
Жена от Петрич загубила 43 000 евро чрез финансова измама в интернет
Жена от Петрич загубила 43 000 евро чрез финансова измама в интернет
Кметът на Вакарел: Семейството е дошло три дни преди вероломното убийство
Кметът на Вакарел: Семейството е дошло три дни преди вероломното...
Красота на промоция: Още една жена в "Пирогов" след инжектиране на ботокс
Красота на промоция: Още една жена в "Пирогов" след...
Шведската прокуратура освободи българския кораб "Вежен", задържан за повредения кабел в Балтийско море
Шведската прокуратура освободи българския кораб "Вежен",...
Признанието за жестокото убийство във Вакарел - опит за разширено самоубийство ли е?
Признанието за жестокото убийство във Вакарел - опит за разширено...
Ново предизвикателство в ТикТок: Швейцария предупреждава за злоупотреба с парацетамол
Ново предизвикателство в ТикТок: Швейцария предупреждава за злоупотреба с парацетамол
Операция "Солидарност": 120 полицаи от България, Румъния, Унгария и Австрия ще охраняват границата с Турция
Операция "Солидарност": 120 полицаи от България, Румъния, Унгария и Австрия ще охраняват границата с Турция