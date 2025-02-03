Desislava Atanasova will Represent Bulgaria in the Venice Commission

With a decision from the Council of Ministers on Friday, Desislava Atanasova has been appointed by the government to represent Bulgaria in the Venice Commission. Borislav Belazelkov has been named as her deputy.

Both Atanasova and Belazelkov were sworn in as constitutional judges from the parliamentary quota. Experts who join the Venice Commission are required to be independent specialists.

The Venice Commission rules on the compliance of draft laws with constitutional norms, electoral procedures, and minority rights.

