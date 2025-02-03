НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

Desislava Atanasova will Represent Bulgaria in the Venice Commission

клетвата десислава атанасова беше освободена депутат
Снимка: archive
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
21:31, 03.02.2025
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

With a decision from the Council of Ministers on Friday, Desislava Atanasova has been appointed by the government to represent Bulgaria in the Venice Commission. Borislav Belazelkov has been named as her deputy.

Both Atanasova and Belazelkov were sworn in as constitutional judges from the parliamentary quota. Experts who join the Venice Commission are required to be independent specialists.

The Venice Commission rules on the compliance of draft laws with constitutional norms, electoral procedures, and minority rights.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

President Called on Institutions to Take Action against Political and Oligarchic Influence on the Judiciary
President Called on Institutions to Take Action against Political and Oligarchic Influence on the Judiciary
22:16, 04.02.2025
Чете се за: 06:07 мин.
 Parliament's Budget Committee voted on the rules for the election of regulatory bodies
Parliament's Budget Committee voted on the rules for the election of regulatory bodies
22:05, 04.02.2025
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
 World Cancer Day 2025: "United by Unique" campaign calls for people-centred care
World Cancer Day 2025: "United by Unique" campaign calls for people-centred care
21:42, 04.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
 Energy Minister Calls for Higher Penalties for Electricity Distribution Companies
Energy Minister Calls for Higher Penalties for Electricity Distribution Companies
19:47, 04.02.2025
Чете се за: 04:07 мин.
 With new arguments: Prosecutor's Office again asks Parliament to lift the immunity of two MPs from DRF-MRF
With new arguments: Prosecutor's Office again asks Parliament to lift the immunity of two MPs from DRF-MRF
18:32, 04.02.2025
Чете се за: 06:20 мин.
 Young Woman Who Stabbed Three Men in Sofia Also Attacked Her Brother with a Knife
Young Woman Who Stabbed Three Men in Sofia Also Attacked Her Brother with a Knife
17:48, 04.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
 Prime Minister: We will not change the tax and social security burden, no exotic measures
Prime Minister: We will not change the tax and social security burden, no exotic measures
17:27, 04.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
 Wastewater Spilled into the Danube River due to a Blocked Manhole
Wastewater Spilled into the Danube River due to a Blocked Manhole
17:20, 04.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
 Police Operation Takes Down Two Websites for Sale of Vapes, Three People Were Detained
Police Operation Takes Down Two Websites for Sale of Vapes, Three People Were Detained
17:09, 04.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
 Prime Minister dismissed Lyudmila Petkova from the post of Deputy Minister of Finance
Prime Minister dismissed Lyudmila Petkova from the post of Deputy Minister of Finance
16:44, 04.02.2025
Чете се за: 00:20 мин.
 Construction of a New 14 km long Section of Hemus Motorway starts
Construction of a New 14 km long Section of Hemus Motorway starts
15:31, 04.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
 Prosecutor's Office seeks Compulsory Psychiatric Hospitalisation for the Mother Who Killed Her Two Children in Vakarel
Prosecutor's Office seeks Compulsory Psychiatric Hospitalisation for the Mother Who Killed Her Two Children in Vakarel
15:19, 04.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
More from: Politics
President Called on Institutions to Take Action against Political and Oligarchic Influence on the Judiciary
President Called on Institutions to Take Action against Political and Oligarchic Influence on the Judiciary
With new arguments: Prosecutor's Office again asks Parliament to lift the immunity of two MPs from DRF-MRF
With new arguments: Prosecutor's Office again asks Parliament to lift the immunity of two MPs from DRF-MRF
Prime Minister: We will not change the tax and social security burden, no exotic measures
Prime Minister: We will not change the tax and social security burden, no exotic measures
Prime Minister dismissed Lyudmila Petkova from the post of Deputy Minister of Finance
Prime Minister dismissed Lyudmila Petkova from the post of Deputy Minister of Finance
Joint Governance Council of the Government Discusses State Budget 2025
Joint Governance Council of the Government Discusses State Budget 2025
President Radev convenes the Consultative Council for National Security
President Radev convenes the Consultative Council for National Security
Топ 24
Най-четени
22-годишно момиче намушка трима мъже до входа на Южния парк в София посред бял ден (ОБЗОР)
22-годишно момиче намушка трима мъже до входа на Южния парк в София...
Жената, наръгала трима мъже в София, е лежала в психиатрия, отказва да си пие лекарствата
Жената, наръгала трима мъже в София, е лежала в психиатрия, отказва...
Изригването на вулкан може да причинява серията от земетресения на Санторини, обясни експерт
Изригването на вулкан може да причинява серията от земетресения на...
От -8° до 22° през февруари - кога ще се радваме на пролетни температури
От -8° до 22° през февруари - кога ще се радваме на...
Справедливост поиска майката, убила двете си деца във Вакарел
Справедливост поиска майката, убила двете си деца във Вакарел
Стрелба в учебен кампус в Швеция - петима души са пострадали
Стрелба в учебен кампус в Швеция - петима души са пострадали
Лудогорец и Ботев Пловдив посягат към Суперкупата на България
Лудогорец и Ботев Пловдив посягат към Суперкупата на България
Искат принудително настаняване в психиатрия на майката, убила двете си деца във Вакарел
Искат принудително настаняване в психиатрия на майката, убила двете...
Премиерът освободи Людмила Петкова от длъжността зам.-министър на финансите
Премиерът освободи Людмила Петкова от длъжността зам.-министър на...
Ботев Пловдив привлече централен защитник от Ередивизи
Ботев Пловдив привлече централен защитник от Ередивизи
Опозицията във Франция иска нов вот на недоверие към кабинета на Франсоа Байру
Опозицията във Франция иска нов вот на недоверие към кабинета на Франсоа Байру