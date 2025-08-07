БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Weather to Become Increasingly Hot in the Coming Days

от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
EN
Запази
все горещо близките дни

The weather will be increasingly hot in the coming days. Again there will be areas with dangerously high temperatures. It will also be almost cloudless.

During the afternoon hours, isolated showers are expected, mainly in the mountainous regions. For most of the country, conditions will be sunny, with maximum temperatures between 29°C and 34°C, around 29°C in Sofia, and 27°C to 30°C along the Black Sea coast.

In the eastern half of the country, particularly along the coast, strong northeasterly winds will bring very windy conditions.

These windy conditions, combined with high temperatures, significantly increase the risk of wildfires in Eastern Bulgaria. In contrast, Western Bulgaria has recently seen heavy rainfall and relatively cooler temperatures.

Tomorrow will remain windy in the eastern half of the country. It will become even hotter, with maximum temperatures between 31°C and 36°C, and around 31°C in Sofia. The weather will remain sunny, with more clouds in the afternoon over the mountains, where showers and thunderstorms are again likely—especially in the western massifs.

Along the Black Sea coast, it will continue to be very windy, with temporary strong northeasterly gusts. Sea waves will reach 2 to 3 on the Beaufort scale, with wave heights around 1 metre. Both today and tomorrow, the coast will remain mostly clear, with maximum temperatures between 27°C and 30°C.

Outlook for the Weekend and Early Next Week

The heat will continue to intensify, with dangerously high temperatures exceeding 35°C in the shade expected in many areas on Sunday and early next week. Nighttime temperatures will also rise, and in much of the country, they will not drop below 20°C. The skies will remain mostly clear and the wind will be light or calm.

