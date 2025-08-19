What Measures Are Being Taken by the Police in Sofia Following the Recent surge in Road Accidents?

Five unlicensed drivers were caught during a police operation in Sofia, officials from the Sofia Directorate of the Interior (SDVR) announced at a briefing this morning, August 19. The operation was launched three days ago following the serious crash in the capital, when a car ploughed into a bus between 'Konstantin Velichkov' and 'Vazkreseni' boulevards.

“Since Friday, a police operation has been under way across the territory of the Sofia Directorate of the Interior, focused on road safety and tackling traffic-related offences. In terms of violations, we have identified unlicensed drivers as well as individuals operating vehicles under the influence of alcohol. We also detected a driver using a forged driving licence. The number of unlicensed drivers identified so far is around five,” said Commissioner Stefan Totev, Deputy Head of the 5th Police Station in Sofia.

The violations were recorded over a three-day period, with the operation covering the entire capital.

“There are licences that appear highly authentic at first glance, making it difficult to determine whether they are fake. Others are of lower quality. A definitive conclusion can only be drawn after examination and comparison with official specimens from the relevant country,” Commissioner Totev explained.

Possession of a forged driving licence carries penalties that may include imprisonment.