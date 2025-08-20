БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Woman Died After a Serious Accident near Isperih

A minibus and a car collided

Исперих - катастрофа
Снимка: BTA

A woman died after a road accident this evening, August 20, at the junction of the E-70 main road and the exit for the town of Isperih (Northeastern Bulgaria), the spokesperson of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Razgrad, Iliyana Georgieva, reported.

The alert was received on the 112 emergency line at 18:50. A minibus driven by a 23-year-old man from Razgrad, travelling from Razgrad towards Isperih, failed to stop at a “Stop” sign and struck a car driving along the main road in the direction of Ruse.

The impact killed a 69-year-old woman at the scene. She was the wife of the 70-year-old driver of the car. Both held dual citizenship and were originally from the village of Kosharnа in the Ruse region.

An on-site investigation is continuing, Georgieva added.

Two other people were travelling in the minibus with Dutch registration besides the driver. All were taken to the hospital in Razgrad, where their condition is being assessed.

The on-site inspection and work on the case is ongoing, Georgieva said.

