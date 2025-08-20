БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Worker Injured in Accident at 'Arsena' Arms Factory in Kazanlak

The worker had superficial burns and received timely and adequate medical attention

Снимка: БТА, архив

A serious workplace accident occurred on August 20 at the “Arsenal” arms factory in Kazanlak (Southern Bulgaria), where a man has sustained significant burns.

He is being transported to the “St. George” Burns Clinic in Plovdiv. An investigation of the site is planned, and the causes of the incident are yet to be determined.

Only a few days ago, another worker died in a machinery accident at the same factory.

“The injured man, 53 years old, is alive. He sustained superficial burns and received timely and adequate medical care. He is currently en route to a specialised clinic in Plovdiv accompanied by a medical team,” the factory later confirmed.

The factory further clarified that the fire broke out behind a bulldozer–front loader operated by the 53-year-old worker. The flames spread to the body of the machine and affected the operator.

The worker suffered superficial burns. A Kazanlak Emergency Medical Service team arrived at the scene immediately, and the injured man is now being transported to the “St. George” Burns Clinic at UMHAT Plovdiv.

The activities carried out by the bulldozer operator were not related to the production process. The causes of the fire are still under investigation.

Последвайте ни

