18 Buildings Burnt Down in Big Fire near Stara Zagora

A total of 18 buildings were destroyed in a large fire near Stara Zagora (Southern Bulgaria). The blaze broke out around 3 p.m. on August 17 and swept through the villa area in the “7th Kilometre” locality. No people were injured. A partial state of emergency has been declared. The fire was brought under control.

The flames spread rapidly due to high temperatures and strong winds, which led to the activation of the BG ALERT system.

In the firefighting operation, 18 fire service teams from Stara Zagora, Kazanlak, Pavel Banya, Sliven and Plovdiv took part, along with two helicopters, military personnel and dozens of volunteers. Thanks to the swift response of the authorities and local government, the remaining properties in the area were saved.

The fire most likely started from a spark during work with an angle grinder. Two individuals have been detained. The affected area remains under round-the-clock surveillance, and the road between Stara Zagora and the Stara Zagora Mineral Baths will stay closed until the site is fully secured.