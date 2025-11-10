50% Drop in Registered Beekeepers – Will Honey Prices Rise?

There has been a serious drop in the number of registered beekeepers producing Bulgarian honey, according to data from the Association of Honey Producers in Southwest Bulgaria, requested by the Ministry of Agriculture. Industry representatives say the statistics reflect a growing shift of producers into the grey economy — a trend that could affect both prices and the quality of honey on the market.

There are growing concerns that large quantities of honey with no verified origin will flood the market.

Ralitsa Petkova from the Beekeepers’ Association in Blagoevgrad said:

“It is worrying that as of 1 October 2025, there are only 5,900 registered beekeepers — an alarming figure, given that in 2020 there were around 12,000. This means the number of producers has halved in just four to five years.”

The association is calling for a detailed sectoral analysis and specific government measures. They predict the grey economy will expand further, especially with next year’s planned increase in social security contributions.