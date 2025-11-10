Plovdiv Airport Evacuated Following False Bomb Threat

A bomb threat sparked a security alert at Plovdiv Airport this afternoon, November 10.

An anonymous female voice called the emergency number 112 at around 3:00 pm, claiming that an explosive device may have been left on airport premises. Following the report, staff were evacuated and a thorough search was initiated.

The airport area was cordoned off, and police dog units were involved in the search. Teams from the Border Police and the regional police directorate took part. No explosive device was found, and airport operations have since resumed.

The phone from which the call was made has been traced, police confirmed. Officers from Plovdiv’s 5th Regional Police Department continue to investigate and identify the caller.