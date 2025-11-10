Burgas Airport to Temporarily Close for Six-Month Runway Renovation

The concessionaire of Burgas Airport is set to invest a further BGN 100 million in rehabilitating the airport’s runway. The ambitious project was officially launched today, November 10, coinciding symbolically with the anniversary of the concession agreement between the Ministry of Transport and Communications and Fraport Twin Star Airport Management AD.

“The project is an example of successful public-private partnership between the state, the concessionaire, and local authorities, delivering modernisation, safety, and sustainable development,” said Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications Angel Zaburtov during the groundbreaking ceremony.

The runway has only been renovated once, back in 1980, and after more than 40 years of continuous use, it has reached the end of its operational life.

“In the 19 years since the start of the Burgas and Varna airport concessions, the concessionaire has invested over BGN 400 million in infrastructure development and paid more than BGN 400 million in concession fees,” Deputy Minister Zaburtov added.

Michael Roisch, CEO of Fraport Twin Star Airport Management AD, described the BGN 100 million investment as strategic for the future of Burgas Airport and the surrounding region.

“Investing today means laying the foundations for tomorrow’s opportunities,” he said.

The project encompasses a full reconstruction of the 3,200-metre runway, a modern lighting and drainage system, and comprehensive upgrades to safety zones. The renovation will be carried out by a Bulgarian company, with simultaneous construction and refurbishment of the apron areas. The airport will be temporarily closed to flights during the works, with regular operations expected to resume at the start of the summer season.





