87% of Lev Banknotes Withdrawn, More Than €7.5bn Are in Circulation

As of 27 February 2026, the process of withdrawing lev banknotes and coins and introducing euro banknotes and coins into circulation is being carried out in line with the current regulatory framework and approved operational plans, the Bulgarian National Bank said on February 27.

As at the reporting date, 3.9 billion lev in banknotes and coins remain outside the Bulgarian National Bank’s vaults, meaning that 87% of the lev previously in circulation at the beginning of 2025 has now been withdrawn.

Euro banknotes and coins in circulation as of the same date amount to more than €7.5 billion, ensuring the normal functioning of the payment system and the servicing of the economy and the public.

Since 1 February 2026, the euro has been the sole legal tender in Bulgaria.