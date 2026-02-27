БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
2
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Освободиха директора на Изпълнителна агенция...
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
Премиерът иска от ресорните министри мерки за облекчаване...
Чете се за: 02:10 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

87% of Lev Banknotes Withdrawn, More Than €7.5bn Are in Circulation

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
EN
Запази
левовете вече изтеглени обращение млрд евро
Снимка: BGNES/archive

As of 27 February 2026, the process of withdrawing lev banknotes and coins and introducing euro banknotes and coins into circulation is being carried out in line with the current regulatory framework and approved operational plans, the Bulgarian National Bank said on February 27.

As at the reporting date, 3.9 billion lev in banknotes and coins remain outside the Bulgarian National Bank’s vaults, meaning that 87% of the lev previously in circulation at the beginning of 2025 has now been withdrawn.

Euro banknotes and coins in circulation as of the same date amount to more than €7.5 billion, ensuring the normal functioning of the payment system and the servicing of the economy and the public.

Since 1 February 2026, the euro has been the sole legal tender in Bulgaria.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Потъналият риболовен кораб край Созопол няма пробойни
1
Потъналият риболовен кораб край Созопол няма пробойни
Министър Иван Христанов: Получихме сигнал за потенциална заплаха за националната сигурност
2
Министър Иван Христанов: Получихме сигнал за потенциална заплаха за...
Гледайте по БНТ 3 световното първенство по биатлон до 21 години в Арбер
3
Гледайте по БНТ 3 световното първенство по биатлон до 21 години в...
Неработещ хотел в Русе със 7 хиляди лева сметка за ток
4
Неработещ хотел в Русе със 7 хиляди лева сметка за ток
Ференцварош разби сърцето на Лудогорец в Лига Европа
5
Ференцварош разби сърцето на Лудогорец в Лига Европа
В България пристигна първият кораб с аржентински слънчоглед – какъв е ефектът върху пазара у нас?
6
В България пристигна първият кораб с аржентински слънчоглед –...

Най-четени

Българите на Зимните олимпийски игри в Милано/Кортина 2026
1
Българите на Зимните олимпийски игри в Милано/Кортина 2026
Вижте програмата на БНТ 1 и БНТ 3 за Игрите в Милано/Кортина 2026
2
Вижте програмата на БНТ 1 и БНТ 3 за Игрите в Милано/Кортина 2026
Случаят "Петрохан": Защо във финансовите отчети на Ивайло Калушев липсват дарения, направени от публични лица?
3
Случаят "Петрохан": Защо във финансовите отчети на Ивайло...
16-годишно дете почина по време на плувен турнир в Бургас (СНИМКИ)
4
16-годишно дете почина по време на плувен турнир в Бургас (СНИМКИ)
До края на 2026 г. – всички топломери и водомери за топла вода трябва да са с дистанционно отчитане
5
До края на 2026 г. – всички топломери и водомери за топла...
МВР: Твърденията за искане на "оставки" по случаите в "Петрохан" и "Околчица" не отговарят на истината
6
МВР: Твърденията за искане на "оставки" по случаите в...

More from: Economy

March Gas Price in Bulgaria Set to Rise by Less Than 1%
March Gas Price in Bulgaria Set to Rise by Less Than 1%
Bulgaria’s External Debt Rises by €7.2 Billion in 2025, Caretaker Finance Minister Says Bulgaria’s External Debt Rises by €7.2 Billion in 2025, Caretaker Finance Minister Says
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
Trade Unions: Prices "Stabilising" but Retail Mark-Ups Remain High Trade Unions: Prices "Stabilising" but Retail Mark-Ups Remain High
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
First Shipment of Argentine Sunflower Seeds Arrives in Bulgaria - What Impact Will It Have on the Domestic Market? First Shipment of Argentine Sunflower Seeds Arrives in Bulgaria - What Impact Will It Have on the Domestic Market?
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
Lukoil Bulgaria Announces That Its Companies Continue to Operate As Usual Lukoil Bulgaria Announces That Its Companies Continue to Operate As Usual
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
GERB-UDF: New Government, New Water Price GERB-UDF: New Government, New Water Price
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.

Водещи новини

Сигнал до МВР и прокуратурата за "такса спокойствие" в Долни Богров
Сигнал до МВР и прокуратурата за "такса спокойствие" в...
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
У нас
Високите сметки за ток и нови цени на водата – какви мерки предприема служебната власт? Високите сметки за ток и нови цени на водата – какви мерки предприема служебната власт?
Чете се за: 05:05 мин.
У нас
Недоволство и в Русе заради завишени сметки за ток Недоволство и в Русе заради завишени сметки за ток
Чете се за: 02:55 мин.
У нас
Освободиха директора на Изпълнителна агенция "Медицински надзор" Иванка Динева Освободиха директора на Изпълнителна агенция "Медицински надзор" Иванка Динева
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
Общество
Катастрофа блокира АМ "Тракия" в посока Бургас край Пловдив
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
У нас
При акция на ГДБОП: Задържаха дилъри на фентанил във Варна (СНИМКИ)
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
У нас
Семейство Клинтън дава показания по аферата "Епстийн"
Чете се за: 04:10 мин.
По света
Пакистан вече е "в открита война" с афганистанските талибани
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ