БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
3
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
18-годишен с АТВ се вряза в пешеходци на тротоар в...
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
Пожарът край Сунгурларе е напълно потушен
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
Локализиран е големият горски пожар край Кърджали
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

A Bas-Relief of Danish Writer Hans Christian Andersen Unveiled on the "Alley of the Nations" in Sveti Vlas Seaside Resort

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
EN
Запази

The first in Bulgaria bas-relief of the Danish writer was unveiled at the marina

барелеф андерсен алея народите свети влас

'Sveti Vlas' now has its own corner dedicated to Hans Christian Andersen.

The first in Bulgaria bas-relief of the Danish writer, the creator of iconic works such as "The Little Mermaid", "The Ugly Duckling" and "The Snow Queen", was unveiled at the marina.

The initiative is of the "Bulgarian Memory Dinevi Brothers" Foundation, as part of the newly created Alley of Nations, where bas-reliefs of notable Bulgarian heroes have already been installed.

"I hope that when people, especially the younger generation, walk here and see this bas-relief they will be inspired by the work and life of Andersen, who said: 'To live is to travel'," the organisers said at the opening, which took place on August 12.

The bas-relief was created not only in honour of his work, but also in recognition of Andersen's contribution to European cultural memory and his connection to Bulgaria.

The writer visited our country in 1841 and was inspired by this trip to write the travelogue "A Journey on the Danube".

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

"Морето не е до колене": Над 2 метра вълни в Бургас
1
"Морето не е до колене": Над 2 метра вълни в Бургас
Кърджали вече ще има спешна помощ по въздух
2
Кърджали вече ще има спешна помощ по въздух
Преди срещата Тръмп-Путин: Русия съобщава за значителен напредък в Покровск
3
Преди срещата Тръмп-Путин: Русия съобщава за значителен напредък в...
37-годишен мъж загина при катастрофа на пътя Пазарджик – Белово
4
37-годишен мъж загина при катастрофа на пътя Пазарджик – Белово
Европа, САЩ и НАТО с обща позиция: Без предаване на украински територии на Русия и участие на Киев в преговорите
5
Европа, САЩ и НАТО с обща позиция: Без предаване на украински...
ПСЖ демонстрира шампионски манталитет по пътя към първа Суперкупа на УЕФА
6
ПСЖ демонстрира шампионски манталитет по пътя към първа Суперкупа...

Най-четени

Бургаски полицаи помогнаха на майка да прибере дъщеря си от лагер в Царево
1
Бургаски полицаи помогнаха на майка да прибере дъщеря си от лагер в...
Борислав Михайлов: Идва най-добрият отбор в света, но трябва да се подкрепя България
2
Борислав Михайлов: Идва най-добрият отбор в света, но трябва да се...
Намерена ли е "хубавата църква", строена от Иван Александър
3
Намерена ли е "хубавата църква", строена от Иван Александър
Програма "Избирам България" дава до 10 000 лева на емигрант, решил да се завърне в родината
4
Програма "Избирам България" дава до 10 000 лева на...
Тежка катастрофа между камион и лек автомобил затвори пътя между Симитли и Разлог
5
Тежка катастрофа между камион и лек автомобил затвори пътя между...
"Алфа Рисърч": Близо 50% от българите и 69% от бизнеса подкрепят въвеждането на еврото
6
"Алфа Рисърч": Близо 50% от българите и 69% от бизнеса...

More from: Culture

Cabinet Allocates BGN 34 Million to State Cultural Institutions in the Performing Arts Sector
Cabinet Allocates BGN 34 Million to State Cultural Institutions in the Performing Arts Sector
Has the "Beautiful Church" Built by Ivan Alexander Been Unearthed? Has the "Beautiful Church" Built by Ivan Alexander Been Unearthed?
Чете се за: 14:50 мин.
In Front of St. Alexander Nevsky Cathedral: World-Renowned Opera Stars Perform Beethoven's 9th Symphony In Front of St. Alexander Nevsky Cathedral: World-Renowned Opera Stars Perform Beethoven's 9th Symphony
Чете се за: 04:47 мин.
A Walk to the Rock Phenomenon "The Three Brothers" near Aytos (PHOTOS) A Walk to the Rock Phenomenon "The Three Brothers" near Aytos (PHOTOS)
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
The Second Statue Discovered at Heraclea Sintica Has Now Been Restored (PHOTOS) The Second Statue Discovered at Heraclea Sintica Has Now Been Restored (PHOTOS)
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
'City of the Hobbits' and War Projectiles Among the Latest Discoveries at the Ancient Thracian City of Perperikon 'City of the Hobbits' and War Projectiles Among the Latest Discoveries at the Ancient Thracian City of Perperikon
Чете се за: 04:22 мин.

Водещи новини

18-годишен с АТВ се вряза в пешеходци на тротоар в Слънчев бряг
18-годишен с АТВ се вряза в пешеходци на тротоар в Слънчев бряг
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
У нас
Проблемът с водата в Плевен: Окончателното решение ще се забави поне с година Проблемът с водата в Плевен: Окончателното решение ще се забави поне с година
Чете се за: 04:42 мин.
У нас
Разбиха престъпна група за международен трафик на наркотици Разбиха престъпна група за международен трафик на наркотици
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.
У нас
До края на годината България ще разполага с пет въздушни линейки До края на годината България ще разполага с пет въздушни линейки
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
У нас
Преди срещата Тръмп-Путин: Подробности за разговорите и финални...
Чете се за: 05:15 мин.
По света
Шест държави от ЕС помагат на България в гасенето на пожарите
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
По света
Лъч надежда: Локализиран е пожарът в Национален парк Пирин
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
У нас
След влизането в еврозоната: Обменяме до 1000 лева на момента, а...
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ