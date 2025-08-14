A Bas-Relief of Danish Writer Hans Christian Andersen Unveiled on the "Alley of the Nations" in Sveti Vlas Seaside Resort

'Sveti Vlas' now has its own corner dedicated to Hans Christian Andersen.

The first in Bulgaria bas-relief of the Danish writer, the creator of iconic works such as "The Little Mermaid", "The Ugly Duckling" and "The Snow Queen", was unveiled at the marina.

The initiative is of the "Bulgarian Memory Dinevi Brothers" Foundation, as part of the newly created Alley of Nations, where bas-reliefs of notable Bulgarian heroes have already been installed.

"I hope that when people, especially the younger generation, walk here and see this bas-relief they will be inspired by the work and life of Andersen, who said: 'To live is to travel'," the organisers said at the opening, which took place on August 12.

The bas-relief was created not only in honour of his work, but also in recognition of Andersen's contribution to European cultural memory and his connection to Bulgaria.

The writer visited our country in 1841 and was inspired by this trip to write the travelogue "A Journey on the Danube".