An outbreak of smallpox in animals detected in Kardzhali district

17:28, 19.12.2024
An outbreak of sheep and goat pox has been registered in the village of Polkovnik Zhelyazovo, Kardzhali district, Southern Bulgaria, Bulgarian Food Safety Agency (BFSA) said on December 19. The disease has been detected in a livestock farm with 156 sheep.

A 3-kilometre protection zone has been established around the outbreak, including the villages of Polkovnik Zhelyazovo, Krumovgrad, Edrino, Rogach, Slivarka, Dazhdovnik, and Ovchari in Krumovgrad municipality, Kardzhali district.

A 10-km surveillance zone around the outbreak has also been established, which includes the villages of Dzhanka, Kovil, Kachulka, Doborsko, Pelin, Perunika, Bagriltsi, Chal, Guliyka, Chernooki, Podrumche, Kalajdjievo, Golyamo Kamenyane, Malko Kamenyane, Gulia, Kuklica, Skalak, Zvonarka, Khrastovo, Kandilka, Sarnak, Oreh, Lulichka, Gorna kula, Vransko, Zlatolist, Dolna kula, Baratsi and Hisar from the municipality of Krumovgrad, Kardzhali district, and the villages of Sindeltsi, Karamfil and Chaika from the municipality of Momchilgrad, Kardzhali district.

The owner has fully cooperated with the authorities. Measures have been taken to control and eradicate the disease, in accordance with the rules of European and national legislation. This includes the humane culling and disposal of all infected and contact small ruminants on the premises.

Sheep and goat pox is not a threat to humans but can cause significant economic damage if it spreads.

The disease is highly contagious, causing fever, depression, skin lesions, and pneumonia in affected animals.The rashes start with red patches that progress to black crusts and open sores, mostly visible on the head, abdomen, udder, tail and inner parts of the limbs. The head is often swollen and deformed. The disease may end in death.

It spreads primarily through direct contact between sick and healthy animals, as well as contaminated feed, equipment, and vehicles.

Preventive measures are crucial to contain the disease. Farmers are advised to avoid contact between animals from different herds, restrict visits to other livestock farms and swapping animals and equipmentm provide a disinfection area at the farm entrance, use protective clothing for visitors and quarantine newly purchased animals for 21 days.

The BFSA reminds farmers that regular inspections of livestock are essential, and any suspicion of pox should be reported immediately to a veterinarian. The disease must be reported to help prevent further spread. Reports can be made 24/7 via the hotline at 0 700 122 99.

