European Public Prosecutor's Office indicted two executives of a Bulgarian company for fraud

The European Public Prosecutor's Office in Sofia has charged two executives of a Bulgarian company with fraud related to a waste processing project in Asenovgrad.

According to the investigation, the suspects submitted false information in order to secure the contract for the installation. The company received an advance payment of over 400,000 euros for the project, which had a total value of nearly 3.5 million euros, co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund.

After the fraud was uncovered, the contract was terminated in April 2023, and the company reimbursed almost the entire advance payment. If found guilty, the suspects will face penalties of two to eight years of imprisonment.

Source: BNR

