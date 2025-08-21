Archaeological Findings at the Eastern Necropolis of Serdica (PHOTOS)

The Regional History Museum of Sofia is conducting archaeological excavations at part of the Eastern Necropolis of the ancient city of Serdica. The work began on 11 August 2025 and covers the area of the North Wing of the National Academy of Art.

So far, a total of 13 graves have been discovered at varying depths. The excavation is led by archaeologist Elena Nikolova.

Grave offerings have been found in only one burial – that of a woman. The artefacts include bronze ornaments, a pair of bracelets worn on both arms, and two small glass vessels placed beside the pelvis.

The excavations will continue until the site is fully investigated, in preparation for renovation works on the North Wing of the Academy.

Photos: Desislava Kulelieva, BNT