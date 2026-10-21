"Back in the Winter, Forward in the Summer": How Long Will We Keep Changing the Clocks?

Twice a year, the time comes to change the clocks. This Sunday, they will be put back by one hour. The European Union has been considering abolishing the practice for years, but for now, this looks unlikely. Why hasn’t the practice been abolished yet, and what are the arguments for and against it?

“Back in the winter, forward in the summer”—that’s how many people remember the clock change. It should have been a thing of the past long ago. In 2018, 84% of participants in the European Union’s public consultation supported its abolition. Here are the five main reasons why daylight saving time continues to this day.

1. EU member states cannot reach an agreement

Following the 2018 survey, the European Commission proposed that daylight saving time be abolished throughout the EU. Instead, each member state was to decide for itself whether to use standard time (known in Germany as “winter time”) or daylight saving time year-round. The European Parliament supported the proposal by a majority vote.

However, the EU legislative process is complex. The proposal also requires the agreement of the Council of the European Union, which represents the governments of the member states. There is no majority in the Council in favour of abolishing the clock change. Countries cannot agree on which time should be used throughout the year.

The EU currently has three time zones. Under the rules in force, all member states must switch to summer time on the same day in spring and return to standard time in autumn.

2. The 2018 survey has its flaws

The 2018 EU-wide survey is frequently cited in the German media. At the time, a clear majority of participants opposed changing the clocks and supported keeping the same time throughout the year.

However, only about 1% of the EU’s total population took part. A significant proportion of the responses came from Germany, while countries in the Union’s far west and far east, where the choice of time is particularly important, were under-represented.

There is another problem: across Europe, 56% of participants favoured permanent summer time, while 36% preferred permanent winter time (standard time). Preferences vary considerably between individual countries, making it difficult to reach a common decision.

If summer time were used throughout the year, the sun would rise much later by the clock in winter. In Aachen, for example, sunrise on 21 December would not occur until around 9.30am.

3. Germany cannot make this decision on its own

Germany cannot unilaterally decide to permanently switch to standard time or daylight saving time. This would violate current EU regulations. While these regulations do not specify which time each country must adopt permanently, they do require common dates for the transition to daylight saving time and the return to standard time.

The German government broadly supports abolishing the clock change across the EU. However, in response to an enquiry from BR24, a government spokeswoman stressed: “Since the choice of standard time falls within the remit of the member states, they must reach a common position in the Council.”

The countries’ positions differ considerably, and many have yet to make a final decision. The German government says it is seeking “harmonised time arrangements in Central Europe” and opposes fragmenting the unified system, which would hinder the functioning of the single market.

4. A change is unlikely before 2031

The European Commission has already published the schedule for clock changes through to 2031. This is a sign that no change is expected for the time being, although a political decision in favour of a different approach could be taken at any time.

The Commission has also commissioned a new study, with its findings expected to be presented by the end of the year.

5. There are arguments both “for” and “against” changing the clocks

For those who want to discuss the topic with family and friends, here are some of the most commonly cited arguments:

Arguments in favour of changing the clocks (summer and winter time):

Long summer evenings: During the warmer months, daylight lasts longer into the evening. This creates more opportunities for outdoor activities, supports the restaurant and tourism industries, and improves road traffic safety.

Bright winter mornings: Standard time in winter avoids pushing sunrise even later in the morning, as would happen under permanent summer time.

Better sleep in the summer: During the summer, the sun does not rise excessively early — at 3am or 4am — which is more favourable to the body’s natural sleep cycle.

Unity in the EU: Common EU rules, including the three time zones and uniform dates for changing the clocks, prevent the chaos that could disrupt trade, transport and communications

Arguments against changing the clocks (in favour of keeping one time all year):

Health Disruptions: Some people experience sleep disturbances and difficulty concentrating after the clocks change, which can temporarily increase the risk of accidents.

Questionable energy savings: According to modern research, the expected energy savings are uncertain, and analyses suggest that any savings are negligible..

Administrative and technical difficulties: Changing the clocks creates additional work. Some clocks still have to be adjusted manually, while errors can occur when synchronising IT systems and transport services.

Article written by Maximilian Heim (BR), originally published on October 20, 2026.