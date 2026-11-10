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Тежка катастрофа на АМ "Тракия" *** 11 души са загинали, а 51 са ранени. В инцидента са участвали 86 превозни средства ***

Iva Mihaylova's Grandmother, Ilinka Kushovska, Was Detained in North Macedonia for 8 Hours Before Being Released

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Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
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година катастрофата рмс ива михайлова българия обзор

The grandmother of Iva Mihaylova has been released, BNT has learnt.

Ilinka Kushovska was released by police officers who had detained her earlier this morning at the Delchevo border crossing, as she was travelling from Bulgaria into the Republic of North Macedonia.

Iva Mihaylova appeals to the Bulgarian state for help after authorities in North Macedonia detain her grandmother entering the country from Bulgaria

She was held for eight hours. Her mobile phone was confiscated, and she was given no documents or explanation for her prolonged detention.

The woman was released and sent out to make her own way home, on foot, to Kočani. Friends came to collect her by car.

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