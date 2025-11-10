Bulgaria and Lebanon Discuss Restoration of Direct Beirut–Sofia Air Route

The Presidents of Lebanon and Bulgaria discussed the possibilities for restoring the direct air link between Beirut and Sofia. Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on November 10 is on a state visit to Bulgaria at the invitation of President Rumen Radev, on the eve of the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

President Radev highlighted Lebanon’s historic choice amid unprecedented tensions in the Middle East and the deep shifts in the regional security architecture, stressing the importance of returning the country to political and economic stability. Together with President Aoun, they discussed opportunities to deepen bilateral cooperation in the fields of economy, investment, defence, and agriculture.

Rumen Radev, President of the Republic of Bulgaria, said:

"Returning Lebanon to the path of peace, prosperity, and security is of vital importance not only for Lebanon and the Middle East region but also for us and for the entire European Union. In this context, Bulgaria can play an important role in Lebanon’s recovery and economic development, and we express our readiness to strengthen our bilateral relations."

The Presidents expect that the foreign ministers of both countries will soon prepare a memorandum of understanding. They also discussed the resumption of regular flights between Beirut and Sofia.

Photos by Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

Joseph Aoun, President of Lebanon, added:

"We also discussed cooperation in the energy sector. It is well known that Bulgaria has significant capabilities in the defence industry, as well as in the training of military medical personnel. Therefore, Bulgaria’s willingness to support the Lebanese Armed Forces is extremely important to us."

Both leaders called on their governments to establish a joint commission for economic, scientific, and technical cooperation.