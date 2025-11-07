БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
3
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Българските евромонети - вижте дизайна им (ВИДЕО)
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
Кметът на София Васил Терзиев е отнел правомощията на...
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
Сделката за "Лукойл": "Гънвор" се...
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Budget of Discord: Ruling and Opposition in New Dispute Over the Draft of the Country's Fiscal Plan

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 05:57 мин.
EN
Запази

The Employers’ Association Expresses Outrage over MPs’ Remarks Towards Business

budget discord between tension dialogue overview

Debate over Bulgaria’s 2026 draft budget continues in Parliament, as tensions between the government and employers remain high—despite yesterday’s pledges that dialogue had been restored.

Today, November 7, the Employers’ Association issued a statement expressing strong indignation over recent comments made by MPs regarding the business community.

The association reminded lawmakers that the state budget is funded by taxes paid by businesses, which in turn sustain the public administration. They warned that the government’s current proposal would directly disadvantage everyone working in the real economy—by between 10 and 100 leva per month—to finance yet another pay rise for civil servants.

In their open letter to the media, the employers voiced disappointment over what they described as “forgotten promises” to maintain current tax levels and streamline the state administration.

They called for the restoration of genuine social dialogue and respect for the contribution of those employed in the real sector.

The government reassured that it would take into account the employers' demands and said there would be a budget.

Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, said:

“We had a very good discussion and restored the dialogue. I regret that for months they were absent, while the government endured criticism. But that’s now behind us. GERB has always defended small and medium-sized businesses — the golden goose that lays the budget’s eggs — so dialogue with them, and with the trade unions, is essential.”

He added that the ruling parties had agreed to include employers in a joint political council to address structural budget distortions in the coming year.

Delyan Peevski, leader of MRF– New Beginning, commented briefly:

“The budget will be passed. If anyone has something to say, they can say it. We stand by our position — everything we do is for the people.”

Opposition parties, however, sharply criticised the proposed budget.

Assen Vassilev of WCC–DB argued: Right now, every worker and every business will pay so that Peevski’s piggy banks can be filled. The real question is whether Borissov will vote for Peevski’s budget — and betray the reputation of a right-wing party that doesn’t raise taxes.”

Responding to claims that the public administration has become bloated, the Interior Minister, Daniel Mitov, defended his ministry, noting that while the Interior Ministry’s staff has been reduced by 12,000 officers over the past 15 years, its responsibilities have only grown.

Daniel Mitov, Minister of Interior:“Optimisations can and will be made, but claims that we have the highest number of police per capita are made by people who do not know what they are talking about. When so many responsibilities are concentrated in a single institution, it is inevitable that the ministry will require staff to deal with each of those areas. I repeat: optimisations can and will take place, but they must be carried out carefully so as not to strip capacity in crucial areas. Once the budget process is over and the passions have calmed down — perhaps at the start of next year — we will present a considered plan for optimisation, but it must be well thought through.”

According to government sources, a new meeting of the National Council for Tripartite Cooperation will be scheduled next week. By law, the draft budget must be reviewed there before moving to the Council of Ministers and then to Parliament.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Все още се изясняват причините за катастрофата с мигранти в Бургас
1
Все още се изясняват причините за катастрофата с мигранти в Бургас
Гонка с мигранти: Кола падна в езерото Вая в Бургас
2
Гонка с мигранти: Кола падна в езерото Вая в Бургас
Кметът на София Васил Терзиев е отнел правомощията на главния архитект Богдана Панайотова
3
Кметът на София Васил Терзиев е отнел правомощията на главния...
Президентът Румен Радев с призив за освобождаването на Никола Саркози
4
Президентът Румен Радев с призив за освобождаването на Никола Саркози
Сделката за "Лукойл": "Гънвор" се отказва да купи задграничните активи на компанията
5
Сделката за "Лукойл": "Гънвор" се отказва да...
"Ще ни обединява доброто": Бащата на Сияна създава гражданско движение
6
"Ще ни обединява доброто": Бащата на Сияна създава...

Най-четени

"Ние вече не живеем - отидоха на концерт, а ни ги върнаха в ковчези": Кочани
1
"Ние вече не живеем - отидоха на концерт, а ни ги върнаха в...
Мистериозен случай в Пирин: Изчезнал мъж преди повече от 10 г. беше открит жив в планината
2
Мистериозен случай в Пирин: Изчезнал мъж преди повече от 10 г. беше...
Шофьор от Неделино почина от инфаркт зад волана на ученически автобус
3
Шофьор от Неделино почина от инфаркт зад волана на ученически автобус
Осезаемо застудяване и валежи от дъжд от вторник
4
Осезаемо застудяване и валежи от дъжд от вторник
Моторист и жена загинаха при катастрофи в Пловдивско и Великотърновско
5
Моторист и жена загинаха при катастрофи в Пловдивско и Великотърновско
МОН предлага повтаряне на първи клас при недостатъчни познания по български
6
МОН предлага повтаряне на първи клас при недостатъчни познания по...

More from: Politics

President Rumen Radev Calls for the Release of Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy
President Rumen Radev Calls for the Release of Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy
President Rumen Radev: The Draft State Budget Is a Tool for Political Survival, Not for Economic Growth President Rumen Radev: The Draft State Budget Is a Tool for Political Survival, Not for Economic Growth
Чете се за: 05:10 мин.
Parliament Grants Emergency Powers to Future Special Administrator of Lukoil Refinery in Burgas Parliament Grants Emergency Powers to Future Special Administrator of Lukoil Refinery in Burgas
Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
The Future of Lukoil: Bulgarian Government with Measures for the Fate of the Refinery in Burgas The Future of Lukoil: Bulgarian Government with Measures for the Fate of the Refinery in Burgas
Чете се за: 07:57 мин.
Vice President Iliana Iotova: “This Euro-denominated Budget Has Long Been Prepared” Vice President Iliana Iotova: “This Euro-denominated Budget Has Long Been Prepared”
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
Government and Employers’ Organisations Discussed Draft Budget for 2026 Government and Employers’ Organisations Discussed Draft Budget for 2026
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.

Водещи новини

"Живее ми се, но МЗ ги няма": Борба за живот без помощ от държавата
"Живее ми се, но МЗ ги няма": Борба за живот без помощ от...
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
У нас
Без купувач за "Лукойл": Според САЩ "Гънвор" е марионетка на Русия Без купувач за "Лукойл": Според САЩ "Гънвор" е марионетка на Русия
Чете се за: 04:30 мин.
По света
Особеният управител придобива пълен контрол над "Лукойл" (ОБЗОР) Особеният управител придобива пълен контрол над "Лукойл" (ОБЗОР)
Чете се за: 08:47 мин.
У нас
Бюджетът на раздора: Между напрежението и диалога (ОБЗОР) Бюджетът на раздора: Между напрежението и диалога (ОБЗОР)
Чете се за: 04:42 мин.
У нас
За 4 от 7 проблемни зони в София все още няма решение за боклука
Чете се за: 03:32 мин.
У нас
Българските евромонети - вижте дизайна им (ВИДЕО)
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
Общество
"Ще ни обединява доброто": Бащата на Сияна създава...
Чете се за: 00:40 мин.
У нас
Президентът Румен Радев с призив за освобождаването на Никола Саркози
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ