ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Tripartite Council Meeting Collapses After Employers' Boycott

They Insist that Budget 2026 be revised

Тристранка провал
Снимка: Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

The meeting of the National Council for Tripartite Cooperation, which includes representatives of the trade unions, employers and the government on November 5 collapsed after employers boycotted it, insisting that the 2026 Budget be revised.

Business organisations are calling for changes to the parameters of next year’s state financial plan, a move that would in effect further delay the budgetary process.

“Despite all these changes in central government, have you seen any reforms? Quite the opposite. This helicopter money-distribution approach must stop. We proposed talks back in September — there have been none. We do not rely on discussions in Parliament; we do not trust them, full stop,” said Rumen Radev of the Bulgarian Industrial Capital Association (BICA).

“The Council of Ministers and Parliament are legally entitled to do whatever they want, but they do not have the moral right. This draft budget should not enter either the plenary chamber or the Council of Ministers. It is dangerous and harmful,” commented Dobri Mitrev of the Bulgarian Industrial Association (BIA).

“In the end, the minimum wage remains as set by law. We do not understand today’s behaviour — everything must happen at the negotiating table. We are a natural corrective to those in power. This is a budget of compromises, but that is the whole point — to reach a balanced decision,” added Lyuboslav Kostov of the Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria (CITUB).

The Tripartite Council had been due to meet in an extraordinary sitting to discuss the draft 2026 budget.

This will be Bulgaria’s first budget denominated in euros, with the country set to adopt the single currency in less than two months’ time.

The draft financial plan foresees record revenues and expenditure. The projected deficit is 3%. New borrowing for next year is set to reach up to €10.5 billion.

The budget of the National Health Insurance Fund will total more than €5.5 billion — a 14% increase on this year.

A sum of €260 million has been earmarked to guarantee a minimum monthly salary of €1,860 for junior doctors, while nurses, midwives and physiotherapists are set to receive at least €1,550.

The minimum wage is due to rise to €620, or BGN 1,213. Maternity pay in the second year of leave will also increase — to €460 per month, or BGN 900.

Pension contributions will be raised by two percentage points, while the maximum insurable income will rise to BGN 4,600.

Trade unions and employers have already voiced reservations about the budget’s financial projections.

Following consultation at the Tripartite Council, the draft budget will be approved by the government and submitted to Parliament.

