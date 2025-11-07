President Rumen Radev: The Draft State Budget Is a Tool for Political Survival, Not for Economic Growth

President Rumen Radev commented on the draft state budget, saying that in his opinion it is "more a tool for political survival" than a document aimed at long-term policies for the development of the economy and the country.

Speaking to journalists, Radev said the proposed budget “looks like a strained effort to fit some figures into a framework merely to demonstrate readiness for the eurozone — but not to deliver genuine instruments for sustainable growth.”

“It lacks vision, reforms, and incentives for expansion. Unfortunately, what I see instead is a stifling of the economy and the risk of being drawn into a spiral of debt,” the Head of State said.

Commenting on the situation with Lukoil Neftochim Burgas, the President stressed that it is crucial for the refinery to have a reliable owner with the capacity to develop it.

“The state’s involvement should be a last-resort, emergency option. I’m concerned that those currently in power could easily lead us into a scenario similar to Bulgartabac — and that is deeply troubling,” Radev warned.

The Head of State welcomed the resumption of the dialogue with the employers, but stressed that it should be conducted in a timely manner.

“You can’t hand over a 400-page budget to employers in the evening and expect an opinion by the next morning. That shows a lack of respect for those who actually fill the treasury,” he said.

The President also commented sharply on what he called the “Magnitsky coalition,” suggesting it was “sinking under the weight of the big D.”

"Mr Peevski has taken Mr Borissov for a lawyer and he is entangled in his own versions. One for the diplomats, one for you - the media, and one for Peevski. Even yesterday, he divulged in front of the microphones voicing a lobbying thesis in support of Peevski and it is only natural that the British embassy would refute him. Because you cannot fool the whole world. This inflated balloon will sooner or later burst," Radev remarked.

The President firmly denied speculation that he is creating a political party, warning the public about “fraudsters building political projects in his name.”

“It is my duty to warn people so that they are not deceived,” he said.

In his capacity as Commander-in-Chief, President Radev visited the 61st Stryama Mechanised Brigade in Karlovo, where he thanked the servicemen for their dedication. He announced that the delivery of new Stryker armoured vehicles is expected by the end of the year and expressed hope that there would be no delays.

The President added that military personnel are awaiting legislative changes to the Defence Act, particularly regarding compensation, leave entitlements, and working conditions.