БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
3
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Българските евромонети - вижте дизайна им (ВИДЕО)
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
Кметът на София Васил Терзиев е отнел правомощията на...
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
Сделката за "Лукойл": "Гънвор" се...
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

President Rumen Radev: The Draft State Budget Is a Tool for Political Survival, Not for Economic Growth

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 05:10 мин.
EN
Запази
президентът радев вижда бюджета инструмент политическо оцеляване развитие икономиката
Снимка: BTA

President Rumen Radev commented on the draft state budget, saying that in his opinion it is "more a tool for political survival" than a document aimed at long-term policies for the development of the economy and the country.

Speaking to journalists, Radev said the proposed budget “looks like a strained effort to fit some figures into a framework merely to demonstrate readiness for the eurozone — but not to deliver genuine instruments for sustainable growth.”

“It lacks vision, reforms, and incentives for expansion. Unfortunately, what I see instead is a stifling of the economy and the risk of being drawn into a spiral of debt,” the Head of State said.

Commenting on the situation with Lukoil Neftochim Burgas, the President stressed that it is crucial for the refinery to have a reliable owner with the capacity to develop it.

“The state’s involvement should be a last-resort, emergency option. I’m concerned that those currently in power could easily lead us into a scenario similar to Bulgartabac — and that is deeply troubling,” Radev warned.

"This with the state is already the final option, an emergency option. I am worried that the state at the moment, those who are running it, can easily lead us to the Bulgartabac scenario." And this is extremely worrying," Rumen Radev said.

The Head of State welcomed the resumption of the dialogue with the employers, but stressed that it should be conducted in a timely manner.

Radev welcomed the resumption of dialogue between the government and employers but emphasised that such communication must be timely and meaningful.

“You can’t hand over a 400-page budget to employers in the evening and expect an opinion by the next morning. That shows a lack of respect for those who actually fill the treasury,” he said.

The President also commented sharply on what he called the “Magnitsky coalition,” suggesting it was “sinking under the weight of the big D.”

"Mr Peevski has taken Mr Borissov for a lawyer and he is entangled in his own versions. One for the diplomats, one for you - the media, and one for Peevski. Even yesterday, he divulged in front of the microphones voicing a lobbying thesis in support of Peevski and it is only natural that the British embassy would refute him. Because you cannot fool the whole world. This inflated balloon will sooner or later burst," Radev remarked.

The President firmly denied speculation that he is creating a political party, warning the public about “fraudsters building political projects in his name.”

“It is my duty to warn people so that they are not deceived,” he said.

In his capacity as Commander-in-Chief, President Radev visited the 61st Stryama Mechanised Brigade in Karlovo, where he thanked the servicemen for their dedication. He announced that the delivery of new Stryker armoured vehicles is expected by the end of the year and expressed hope that there would be no delays.

The President added that military personnel are awaiting legislative changes to the Defence Act, particularly regarding compensation, leave entitlements, and working conditions.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Все още се изясняват причините за катастрофата с мигранти в Бургас
1
Все още се изясняват причините за катастрофата с мигранти в Бургас
Гонка с мигранти: Кола падна в езерото Вая в Бургас
2
Гонка с мигранти: Кола падна в езерото Вая в Бургас
Кметът на София Васил Терзиев е отнел правомощията на главния архитект Богдана Панайотова
3
Кметът на София Васил Терзиев е отнел правомощията на главния...
Президентът Румен Радев с призив за освобождаването на Никола Саркози
4
Президентът Румен Радев с призив за освобождаването на Никола Саркози
Сделката за "Лукойл": "Гънвор" се отказва да купи задграничните активи на компанията
5
Сделката за "Лукойл": "Гънвор" се отказва да...
"Ще ни обединява доброто": Бащата на Сияна създава гражданско движение
6
"Ще ни обединява доброто": Бащата на Сияна създава...

Най-четени

"Ние вече не живеем - отидоха на концерт, а ни ги върнаха в ковчези": Кочани
1
"Ние вече не живеем - отидоха на концерт, а ни ги върнаха в...
Мистериозен случай в Пирин: Изчезнал мъж преди повече от 10 г. беше открит жив в планината
2
Мистериозен случай в Пирин: Изчезнал мъж преди повече от 10 г. беше...
Шофьор от Неделино почина от инфаркт зад волана на ученически автобус
3
Шофьор от Неделино почина от инфаркт зад волана на ученически автобус
Осезаемо застудяване и валежи от дъжд от вторник
4
Осезаемо застудяване и валежи от дъжд от вторник
Моторист и жена загинаха при катастрофи в Пловдивско и Великотърновско
5
Моторист и жена загинаха при катастрофи в Пловдивско и Великотърновско
МОН предлага повтаряне на първи клас при недостатъчни познания по български
6
МОН предлага повтаряне на първи клас при недостатъчни познания по...

More from: Politics

President Rumen Radev Calls for the Release of Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy
President Rumen Radev Calls for the Release of Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy
Budget of Discord: Ruling and Opposition in New Dispute Over the Draft of the Country's Fiscal Plan Budget of Discord: Ruling and Opposition in New Dispute Over the Draft of the Country's Fiscal Plan
Чете се за: 05:57 мин.
Parliament Grants Emergency Powers to Future Special Administrator of Lukoil Refinery in Burgas Parliament Grants Emergency Powers to Future Special Administrator of Lukoil Refinery in Burgas
Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
The Future of Lukoil: Bulgarian Government with Measures for the Fate of the Refinery in Burgas The Future of Lukoil: Bulgarian Government with Measures for the Fate of the Refinery in Burgas
Чете се за: 07:57 мин.
Vice President Iliana Iotova: “This Euro-denominated Budget Has Long Been Prepared” Vice President Iliana Iotova: “This Euro-denominated Budget Has Long Been Prepared”
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
Government and Employers’ Organisations Discussed Draft Budget for 2026 Government and Employers’ Organisations Discussed Draft Budget for 2026
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.

Водещи новини

"Живее ми се, но МЗ ги няма": Борба за живот без помощ от държавата
"Живее ми се, но МЗ ги няма": Борба за живот без помощ от...
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
У нас
Без купувач за "Лукойл": Според САЩ "Гънвор" е марионетка на Русия Без купувач за "Лукойл": Според САЩ "Гънвор" е марионетка на Русия
Чете се за: 04:30 мин.
По света
Срещата на Тръмп с "великия лидер и негов приятел" Виктор Орбан (ОБЗОР) Срещата на Тръмп с "великия лидер и негов приятел" Виктор Орбан (ОБЗОР)
Чете се за: 03:57 мин.
По света
Бюджетът на раздора: Между напрежението и диалога (ОБЗОР) Бюджетът на раздора: Между напрежението и диалога (ОБЗОР)
Чете се за: 04:42 мин.
У нас
Особеният управител придобива пълен контрол над "Лукойл"...
Чете се за: 08:47 мин.
У нас
За 4 от 7 проблемни зони в София все още няма решение за боклука
Чете се за: 03:32 мин.
У нас
Българските евромонети - вижте дизайна им (ВИДЕО)
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
Общество
"Ще ни обединява доброто": Бащата на Сияна създава...
Чете се за: 00:40 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ