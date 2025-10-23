President Radev: “The Government Should Ensure There Is No Fuel Crisis in Bulgaria”

President Rumen Radev said on October 23 that he expects the government to take all necessary measures to prevent a fuel crisis in the country, amid what he described as an “escalating situation.”

“I’ve said it long ago — every additional day that this war continues leads to further escalation in every other sphere,” the head of state said.

Radev stressed that the government’s main responsibility is “to ensure there is no fuel shortage and that prices do not rise.” He added pointedly: “The state is not a game with toy cars.”

The President also criticised attempts to “block” the presidency, thanking his staff for resisting pressure. “They bring us Trojan gifts to compromise the institution,” Radev said.

“After failing to block the work of the presidential institution, I want to thank our staff. They now bring us Trojan gifts in an attempt to compromise it,” said President Radev."

He further commented on recent media attention directed at his wife: “I thank journalists for their immense interest in my wife. It is so great that she has already sued you for the many slanders and lies told about her. That BMW belongs to another Desislava — not mine.”

Turning to politics, Radev accused the ruling coalition of acting out of “personal interest rather than law,” questioning why senior politicians “ride in brand-new armoured vehicles.”

These people have no patience to violate their own laws, Radev added. Why are they riding on armoured cars, he asked. “Why do Peevski and Borisov ride in the new armoured cars — those meant for the Prime Minister and the Speaker of Parliament?” he asked. “These people have staged an absolute circus today. In the very essence of their governance they are not guided by the law, but solely by personal interest. And that personal interest does not serve the welfare of the people. It leads to banknotes in drawers, offshore accounts and properties abroad. We may not yet know everything, but I hope one day we will.”

The President described the current ruling arrangement as a “Magnitsky coalition", saying:

“Yesterday the "Magnitsky" coalition was officially formed, Peevski rules, Borisov executes,” he added.

(The President was apparently referring to Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) leader Delyan Peevski, who has been sanctioned under the Global Magnitsky Act for corruption).

According to him, this governing collaboration cannot last long, as “it subjects the Bulgarian people, including members of GERB and Borisov himself, to the whims of a single individual,” Radev concluded.