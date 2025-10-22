GERB–UDF and “MRF – New Beginning” declared their support for a full-term government and reaffirmed their commitment to Bulgaria’s Euro-Atlantic orientation.

“MRF – New Beginning” announced it would continue to back the mandate-holder and its its partners in the ruling coalition — the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) and There Is Such a People (TISP) throughout the government’s full term.

The two parliamentary groups agreed not to alter the current form of political support.

“MRF– New Beginning” declined participation in the executive branch, as well as in the leadership of parliamentary committees.

Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to the agreed legislative and governance programme aimed at ensuring stability and continuity in the interest of the public and the state.

They also declared their shared political responsibility for completing the government’s full term of office while honouring Bulgaria’s Euro-Atlantic commitments.