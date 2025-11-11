President Radev to Business: I Want to Apologize for Budget 2026

President Rumen Radev has apologised to the business community for the way Bulgaria’s 2026 state budget was drafted and presented.

“Although the presidential institution stands apart from the legislative and executive branches and does not take part in preparing the budget, under the Constitution the President still represents Bulgaria in international relations — that is, the environment in which you operate,” Radev said at the Manager of the Year awards ceremony.

I want to apologise to you for Budget 2026 because the budget is not only an expression of the policies and priorities of the government and that is their right, but the way the budget is prepared, presented and communicated is a reflection of the attitude of the government towards the people who fill the budget," he added.