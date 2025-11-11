БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
2
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
На прага на еврозоната - какво да правим с монетите от...
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
Акция "Зима" 2: Превишиш ограничението с над 50...
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

President Radev to Business: I Want to Apologize for Budget 2026

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
EN
Запази
президентът радев бизнеса искам извиня бюджет 2026
Снимка: BTA

President Rumen Radev has apologised to the business community for the way Bulgaria’s 2026 state budget was drafted and presented.

“Although the presidential institution stands apart from the legislative and executive branches and does not take part in preparing the budget, under the Constitution the President still represents Bulgaria in international relations — that is, the environment in which you operate,” Radev said at the Manager of the Year awards ceremony.

I want to apologise to you for Budget 2026 because the budget is not only an expression of the policies and priorities of the government and that is their right, but the way the budget is prepared, presented and communicated is a reflection of the attitude of the government towards the people who fill the budget," he added.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Лекарят, прегазил куче, не се е опитал да помогне на животното
1
Лекарят, прегазил куче, не се е опитал да помогне на животното
Старт на делото срещу шофьора, забил се с колата си в заведение в Разград - загинаха 3 души
2
Старт на делото срещу шофьора, забил се с колата си в заведение в...
Акция "Зима" 2: Превишиш ограничението с над 50 км/ч извън населено място - глоба от 600 лева и без книжка
3
Акция "Зима" 2: Превишиш ограничението с над 50 км/ч...
Специално: "Върнах се от среща с дявола" - разказва израелски заложник, преминал през ада
4
Специално: "Върнах се от среща с дявола" - разказва...
Почитаме Свети Мина - чудотворецът, покровител на сираците и бездомните
5
Почитаме Свети Мина - чудотворецът, покровител на сираците и...
На прага на еврозоната - какво да правим с монетите от касичката?
6
На прага на еврозоната - какво да правим с монетите от касичката?

Най-четени

Шофьор от Неделино почина от инфаркт зад волана на ученически автобус
1
Шофьор от Неделино почина от инфаркт зад волана на ученически автобус
Откриха следа от изчезналата във Витоша Стефани
2
Откриха следа от изчезналата във Витоша Стефани
Откриха изчезналата във Витоша Стефани
3
Откриха изчезналата във Витоша Стефани
След като камък уцели предно стъкло на кола - извънредно започват укрепване на пътя София - Самоков
4
След като камък уцели предно стъкло на кола - извънредно започват...
ЦСКА охлади шампионския устрем на Левски с победа във Вечното дерби
5
ЦСКА охлади шампионския устрем на Левски с победа във Вечното дерби
"Живее ми се, но МЗ ги няма" - борба за живот без помощ от държавата
6
"Живее ми се, но МЗ ги няма" - борба за живот без помощ...

More from: Politics

Trade Unions Meet GERB to Discuss Bulgaria’s 2026 Budget
Trade Unions Meet GERB to Discuss Bulgaria’s 2026 Budget
PM Zhelyazkov: Government Will Persuade Parliament to Adopt Bulgaria’s First Budget in Euros PM Zhelyazkov: Government Will Persuade Parliament to Adopt Bulgaria’s First Budget in Euros
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
Bulgaria and Lebanon Discuss Restoration of Direct Beirut–Sofia Air Route Bulgaria and Lebanon Discuss Restoration of Direct Beirut–Sofia Air Route
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
PM Rosen Zhelyazkov: Specific Candidates for the Role of Special Administrator at 'Lukoil' Burgas Are Being Considered PM Rosen Zhelyazkov: Specific Candidates for the Role of Special Administrator at 'Lukoil' Burgas Are Being Considered
Чете се за: 05:57 мин.
Fuels and Politics: Politicians on the Future of 'Lukoil ' Refinery in Burgas Fuels and Politics: Politicians on the Future of 'Lukoil ' Refinery in Burgas
Чете се за: 06:37 мин.
President Rumen Radev Calls for the Release of Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy President Rumen Radev Calls for the Release of Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.

Водещи новини

Синдикатите обсъдиха с ГЕРБ Бюджет 2026 - разговорите продължават
Синдикатите обсъдиха с ГЕРБ Бюджет 2026 - разговорите продължават
Чете се за: 04:32 мин.
У нас
Майката на 19-годишния шофьор, прегазил трима души в Разград: Ще си изтърпи каквото трябва Майката на 19-годишния шофьор, прегазил трима души в Разград: Ще си изтърпи каквото трябва
Чете се за: 02:42 мин.
У нас
Премиерът Желязков: Ще убедим НС да приеме първия бюджет в евро Премиерът Желязков: Ще убедим НС да приеме първия бюджет в евро
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
У нас
България получи 438,6 млн. евро по Плана за възстановяване и устойчивост България получи 438,6 млн. евро по Плана за възстановяване и устойчивост
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
У нас
След тежкия инцидент на рали: Пострадалото момиче се възстановява,...
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
Общество
Прокуратурата образува досъдебно производство по случая с убитото...
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
У нас
На прага на еврозоната - какво да правим с монетите от касичката?
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
У нас
Почитаме Свети Мина - чудотворецът, покровител на сираците и...
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ