PM Rosen Zhelyazkov: Specific Candidates for the Role of Special Administrator at 'Lukoil' Burgas Are Being Considered

We will ensure that sanctions are respected so that not a single cent goes to the war in Ukraine, the PM said

Снимка: BTA

“We will ensure compliance with the sanctions so that not a single cent goes to the war in Ukraine,” Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov told journalists on Npvember 10, commenting on the ongoing Lukoil saga.

“From the very first day that sanctions were imposed by OFAC [Office of Foreign Assets Control], we have been in constant communication with the US Department of the Treasury, the agency itself, the State Department, and the Department of Energy. These discussions were led by Ministers Stankov and Georgiev. Our position is very clear – we will ensure full compliance with the sanctions, in line with their primary objective: that no funds contribute to the war in Ukraine. The law passed on Friday is essentially the response to this issue, establishing the legal framework for the implementation of this policy. Once it enters into force – which will be on the date of its publication in the State Gazette – all measures outlined in it will be activated.”

The government confirmed that the Ministry of Interior, SANS (State Agency for National Security), and the Ministry of Defence have taken additional security measures at Lukoil facilities across Bulgaria.

On these security steps, Zhelyazkov said:

“Even before the sanctions were imposed, we observed incidents at refineries in Europe owned by Russian companies. These preventive measures are aimed at safeguarding critical infrastructure, which includes the refinery itself and other engineering facilities of Lukoil. These actions are entirely precautionary.”

The Prime Minister also outlined the role of the special administrator at Lukoil:

“As stipulated in the law, this will be an individual or individuals selected after the necessary integrity checks and assessments.”

Asked whether specific names were being considered, Zhelyazkov responded:

“There have always been specific candidates, even at the stage when we needed to transition from Russian crude to diversified sources. Names are under discussion, and once the law enters into force, we will announce them.”

Although the administrator’s decisions will not be subject to judicial review, Zhelyazkov emphasised that the role will not be unchecked:

“It cannot be without oversight; they will operate within the framework of the law.”

Reassuring the public on energy security, the Prime Minister added:

“The country has sufficient fuel supplies, both those maintained in the State Reserve and processed fuels.”

On the state budget, Zhelyazkov said:

“The budgetary procedure cannot be blocked. The tripartite dialogue is a form of coordination and a procedure that does not limit the government, but is essential for achieving what I would call the social interests of everyone in the country. We are acting responsibly, meeting with employers, and I hope that a tripartite council will be held this week so that the budget can be submitted to Parliament.”

He added:

“There is an exchange of views, but in social dialogue, the benefits for some can be disadvantages for others. We must find the right balance, because this budget – as the first in euros – must also address societal concerns: to prevent high inflation and avoid reductions in income. The state must continue investing in infrastructure. If certain revenue sources are to be removed, we need to outline their alternatives, and this is a matter for discussion with employers.”

The Prime Minister dismissed concerns about a potential debt spiral:

“As long as debt remains around 30%, there is no such risk. This budget is relatively conservative, allowing us to enter the next year smoothly and without social tension, while reform policies – often widely promoted – can be implemented gradually and evolutionarily. After any poorly considered reform, societal degradation inevitably follows.”

