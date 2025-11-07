President Rumen Radev Calls for the Release of Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy

Because of his contribution to the release of the Bulgarian medics in Libya
Bulgarian President, Rumen Radev, has called for the release of former French President, Nicolas Sarkozy.
Radev made the call at a ceremony in Sofia on November 7, where he awarded the former British ambassador to Libya (2002–2006) Anthony Layden with the Presidential Honorary Badge for his exceptional role in securing the release of the Bulgarian medics once imprisoned in Libya.
“Allow me to take this solemn moment to recognise the remarkable compassion of a French politician – at that time the President of France – who, together with his wife, made enormous efforts to help free our medics,” Radev said. “Today, he is in prison and needs our support and compassion, through which we can express our sincere gratitude.”
“That is why I support the declarations of Presidents Petar Stoyanov and Georgi Parvanov, as well as those of former ministers, politicians and public figures who have taken up the cause of his release as their duty. I also appeal to European politicians and members of the public to join the call for President Sarkozy’s release,” said the head of state.