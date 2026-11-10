Bulgaria Declares November 11 as Day of National Mourning for Victims of Trakia Motorway Pile-Ups

The national flags at government institutions will be flown at half-mast tomorrow.
11 November has been declared a Day of National Mourning in memory of the victims who lost their lives in the road traffic accidents on Trakia Motorway near the Zimnitsa junction [Southeastern Bulgaria], in the district of Yambol, the government press office announced.
The government has extended its condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed. In their memory, the national flags at state institutions will be flown at half-mast tomorrow.
86 Vehicles Pile-up on Trakia Motorway near Zimnitsa: 11 People Died, 46 Injured
***
Eleven people were killed and 51 were hospitalised after two pile-ups involving 86 vehicles on Trakia Motorway near Zimnitsa junction in the district of Yambol on November 10.
63 vehicles were involved in the pile-up on the lane in the direction to Burgas and 23 on the the lane towards Sofia. Health Minister Katya Ivkova said ten people had died at the scene and one in hospital. Thirteen of the injured were in serious condition.
According to the Health Ministry as at 5 p.m., 33 injured people had been admitted to hospitals in Sliven, 11 in Yambol and seven in Burgas.