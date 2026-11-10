Bulgaria Declares November 11 as Day of National Mourning for Victims of Trakia Motorway Pile-Ups

11 November has been declared a Day of National Mourning in memory of the victims who lost their lives in the road traffic accidents on Trakia Motorway near the Zimnitsa junction [Southeastern Bulgaria], in the district of Yambol, the government press office announced.

The government has extended its condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed. In their memory, the national flags at state institutions will be flown at half-mast tomorrow.

86 Vehicles Pile-up on Trakia Motorway near Zimnitsa: 11 People Died, 46 Injured

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