БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
5
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Рокадите в АПИ - защо преди 3 години освободеният Даниел...
Чете се за: 05:47 мин.
ЕС отлага ответните мита за САЩ с 90 дни
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
Две напред, една назад: Тръмп даде заден за митата засега
Чете се за: 04:35 мин.
Президентът Радев: Лицемерие е да критикуваш договора с...
Чете се за: 04:30 мин.
"Загубихме бебенцето и без малко да загубим и...
Чете се за: 05:20 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Bulgaria has the lowest minimum wage in the EU, Eurostat data shows

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
EN
Запази
минималната заплата българия ниска страната високо подобно възнаграждение 2007 разликата била 137
Снимка: freepik.com/

As at January 2025, among EU countries that have national minimum wages, only ten had minimum wages below €1 000 per month, according to the latest data from Eurostat, the European Union's statistical agency.

Bulgaria ranks lowest in the EU with a minimum wage of €551, while Luxembourg tops the list with €2,638 per month. This makes Luxembourg’s minimum wage 4.8 times higher than Bulgaria’s. For comparison, back in 2007, when Bulgaria joined the EU, the gap was even wider at 13.7 times. At that time, Belgium had the highest minimum wage among reporting countries at €1,259, while Bulgaria’s was €92.

As at January 1, 2025, 22 of the 27 EU member states have national minimum wages. Of these, the following countries have monthly minimum wages below €1,000:

  • Bulgaria (€551)
  • Hungary (€707)
  • Latvia (€740)
  • Romania (€814)
  • Slovakia (€816)
  • Czech Republic (€826)
  • Estonia (€886)
  • Malta (€961)
  • Greece (€968)

In six countries, the minimum wage ranged from €1,000 to €1,500 a month. These are Cyprus (€1,000), Portugal (€1,015), Lithuania (€1,038), Poland (€1,091), Slovenia (€1,278) and Spain (€1,381).

The other six EU countries with minimum wages are France (€1,802), Belgium (€2,070), Germany (€2,161), the Netherlands (€2,193), Ireland (€2,282) and Luxembourg (€2,638).

Eurostat notes that the disparities in minimum wages across countries are considerably smaller once price level differences are taken into account.

When expressed in purchasing power standard (PPS)—which accounts for differences in the cost of living—minimum wages in lower-cost countries appear higher in relative terms. After adjusting for price differences across countries, minimum wages ranged from 878 PPS per month in Estonia to 1992 PPS in Germany, meaning that the highest minimum wage was 2.3 times the lowest.

If measured in relative terms, as a proportion of the median earnings, in 2022 minimum wages represented over 60% of the median gross monthly earnings in three EU countries, namely France, Portugal and Slovenia with 66% in all three.

In Bulgaria, the minimum wage represented 54% of the average wage in 2022.

Minimum wages in 2022 were less than half of the median earnings in four countries: Belgium (49%), Malta (46%), Estonia and Latvia (43%).

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Откриват първата в света статуя на Умберто Еко в книжарница в София
1
Откриват първата в света статуя на Умберто Еко в книжарница в София
НА ЖИВО: Европейското първенство по борба в Братислава
2
НА ЖИВО: Европейското първенство по борба в Братислава
Задържаните за убийството в "Захарна фабрика" остават в ареста
3
Задържаните за убийството в "Захарна фабрика" остават в...
Рожденик на капака: Клип във Фейсбук предизвика гняв сред варненци
4
Рожденик на капака: Клип във Фейсбук предизвика гняв сред варненци
20 лв. глоба за рожденика, празнувал на капака на кола във Варна
5
20 лв. глоба за рожденика, празнувал на капака на кола във Варна
Електрически стълб падна върху ресторант в центъра на София
6
Електрически стълб падна върху ресторант в центъра на София

Най-четени

Водещата на "По света и у нас" Аделина Радева и операторът Иван Янев с награда "Достойните българи"
1
Водещата на "По света и у нас" Аделина Радева и...
Доналд Тръмп обяви 90-дневна пауза на митата за над 75 държави
2
Доналд Тръмп обяви 90-дневна пауза на митата за над 75 държави
4 часа под пълна упойка е било детето, което почина в частна клиника в Пловдив при зъболекарска манипулация
3
4 часа под пълна упойка е било детето, което почина в частна...
Напусна ни актьорът Васил Банов
4
Напусна ни актьорът Васил Банов
Над 508 000 лица са проверени за принадлежност към Държавна сигурност
5
Над 508 000 лица са проверени за принадлежност към Държавна сигурност
"Всичко е погром": Искат оставката на директора на Агенция "Пътна инфраструктура"
6
"Всичко е погром": Искат оставката на директора на...

More from: Economy

After the snowfall in April: Frost damage to crops and potential losses
After the snowfall in April: Frost damage to crops and potential losses
Restaurant owners demand 9% VAT at a protest in Sofia Restaurant owners demand 9% VAT at a protest in Sofia
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
BNB approves the revised graphic designs for the Bulgarian national side of the euro coins BNB approves the revised graphic designs for the Bulgarian national side of the euro coins
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
"Fruit trees have frozen! There will be no harvest this year": Severe frost destroys orchards in many areas in Bulgaria "Fruit trees have frozen! There will be no harvest this year": Severe frost destroys orchards in many areas in Bulgaria
Чете се за: 03:17 мин.
Some district heating companies seek significant increase in prices of heating and hot water from 1 July Some district heating companies seek significant increase in prices of heating and hot water from 1 July
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
How will U.S. tariffs affect the Bulgarian economy? How will U.S. tariffs affect the Bulgarian economy?
Чете се за: 06:47 мин.
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ