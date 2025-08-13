Bulgaria to Introduce 24-Hour Vignette from Next Year

Starting next year, Bulgaria will offer a 24-hour vignette for vehicles up to 3.5 tonnes. It will come into effect on 1 February 2026. The price is expected to be around 50–60% of the current weekly vignette, which is now sold for BGN 15.

Drivers have welcomed the news about the new vignette:

“It sounds very practical; it would be useful for people making a day trip to another city and returning the same day.”



“It’s not necessarily cheaper for someone who travels frequently, but for me, when I’ve needed to leave Sofia just for the day, I haven’t wanted to buy a weekly vignette, so this makes sense.”



The final price is not yet confirmed.

Prof. Oleg Asenov, Director of the National Toll Administration, stated:

“The analyses we conducted and the regulations we reviewed suggest that the price will be between BGN 7 and 8.”

The main difference with this vignette will be its duration.

Prof. Oleg Asenov added:

“From the moment it is activated, it will allow travel for 24 hours. For example, if activated at 15:00 today, it will be valid until 14:59 tomorrow. All vignettes can be activated immediately or with a delayed start, allowing us to plan trips based on the delayed activation. We expect this to encourage short cross-border travel.”

It is also proposed that the fine for driving on the national road network without a vignette be set equal to the price of the one-day vignette, instead of the current BGN 10.