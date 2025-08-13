БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
8
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Балканите и Европа в плен на пожарите и екстремните жеги...
Чете се за: 04:22 мин.
"Алфа Рисърч": Близо 50% от българите и 69% от...
Чете се за: 12:42 мин.
Фалшив сигнал за заплаха в полет от София до Лондон...
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
Задържан е шофьорът беглец, предизвикал катастрофата с...
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
Росен Желязков: Конституционният баланс между...
Чете се за: 03:57 мин.
Пожарът в Сунгурларе е засегнал 20 000 декара площ
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
Издирват шофьор, причинил катастрофа със загинала жена на...
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
Продължава гасенето на пожара в Пирин, летателна техника...
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Bulgaria to Introduce 24-Hour Vignette from Next Year

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
EN
Запази

The new fee will cost about 7-8 BGN and will apply to all cars up to 3.5 tons

2026 ndash въвежда часова винетка
Снимка: BTA/archive

Starting next year, Bulgaria will offer a 24-hour vignette for vehicles up to 3.5 tonnes. It will come into effect on 1 February 2026. The price is expected to be around 50–60% of the current weekly vignette, which is now sold for BGN 15.

Drivers have welcomed the news about the new vignette:

“It sounds very practical; it would be useful for people making a day trip to another city and returning the same day.”


“It’s not necessarily cheaper for someone who travels frequently, but for me, when I’ve needed to leave Sofia just for the day, I haven’t wanted to buy a weekly vignette, so this makes sense.”


The final price is not yet confirmed.

Prof. Oleg Asenov, Director of the National Toll Administration, stated:
“The analyses we conducted and the regulations we reviewed suggest that the price will be between BGN 7 and 8.”

The main difference with this vignette will be its duration.

Prof. Oleg Asenov added:
“From the moment it is activated, it will allow travel for 24 hours. For example, if activated at 15:00 today, it will be valid until 14:59 tomorrow. All vignettes can be activated immediately or with a delayed start, allowing us to plan trips based on the delayed activation. We expect this to encourage short cross-border travel.”

It is also proposed that the fine for driving on the national road network without a vignette be set equal to the price of the one-day vignette, instead of the current BGN 10.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Мечтата на Лудогорец за Шампионска лига бе разбита в Унгария
1
Мечтата на Лудогорец за Шампионска лига бе разбита в Унгария
Издирват шофьор, причинил катастрофа със загинала жена на пътя за Слънчев бряг
2
Издирват шофьор, причинил катастрофа със загинала жена на пътя за...
Фалшив сигнал за заплаха в полет от София до Лондон доведе до ескорт от германски изтребители
3
Фалшив сигнал за заплаха в полет от София до Лондон доведе до...
Срещата Тръмп - Путин ще бъде в Анкоридж, съобщи Белият дом
4
Срещата Тръмп - Путин ще бъде в Анкоридж, съобщи Белият дом
Задържан е шофьорът беглец, предизвикал катастрофата с жертва на пътя за Слънчев бряг
5
Задържан е шофьорът беглец, предизвикал катастрофата с жертва на...
Гърция поиска помощ от ЕС заради усложнената обстановка с пожарите
6
Гърция поиска помощ от ЕС заради усложнената обстановка с пожарите

Най-четени

След смяната на лева с еврото: Билетът за градския транспорт в Пловдив може да поевтинее
1
След смяната на лева с еврото: Билетът за градския транспорт в...
Борислав Михайлов: Идва най-добрият отбор в света, но трябва да се подкрепя България
2
Борислав Михайлов: Идва най-добрият отбор в света, но трябва да се...
Програма "Избирам България" дава до 10 000 лева на емигрант, решил да се завърне в родината
3
Програма "Избирам България" дава до 10 000 лева на...
Намерена ли е "хубавата църква", строена от Иван Александър
4
Намерена ли е "хубавата църква", строена от Иван Александър
Опасни ли са гел лаковете за нокти? От 1 септември салоните за красота спират работа с продукти, съдържащи TPO
5
Опасни ли са гел лаковете за нокти? От 1 септември салоните за...
Тежка катастрофа между камион и лек автомобил затвори пътя между Симитли и Разлог
6
Тежка катастрофа между камион и лек автомобил затвори пътя между...

More from: Economy

The Euro Adoption Opens Doors to New Tourists and Investments in Bulgaria
The Euro Adoption Opens Doors to New Tourists and Investments in Bulgaria
Why Can't We Do Wthout Inflation? Why Can't We Do Wthout Inflation?
Чете се за: 06:27 мин.
Consumer Basket Becomes More Expensive in Bulgaria: Is It Linked to the Euro Adoption? Consumer Basket Becomes More Expensive in Bulgaria: Is It Linked to the Euro Adoption?
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
Risk of Fuel Shortages at Small Petrol Stations Due to Bio-Additive Deficit Risk of Fuel Shortages at Small Petrol Stations Due to Bio-Additive Deficit
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
Requirement for Dual Display of Prices in Lev and Euro in Bulgaria Comes into Effect Requirement for Dual Display of Prices in Lev and Euro in Bulgaria Comes into Effect
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
Inspections in the Seaside Town of Sozopol: Venue Operating Without Mandatory Categorisation for Four Years Inspections in the Seaside Town of Sozopol: Venue Operating Without Mandatory Categorisation for Four Years
Чете се за: 04:15 мин.

Водещи новини

Аплодисменти за момчетата от Сунгурларе: "Няма смисъл да ни е страх, в такива моменти трябва да сме заедно"
Аплодисменти за момчетата от Сунгурларе: "Няма смисъл да ни е...
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
У нас
Два самолета и два хеликоптера гасят огнената стихия в Пирин (СНИМКИ) Два самолета и два хеликоптера гасят огнената стихия в Пирин (СНИМКИ)
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
У нас
Издирват Културиста, Йожи и Релето от "Наглите" Издирват Културиста, Йожи и Релето от "Наглите"
Чете се за: 05:05 мин.
У нас
Фалшив сигнал за заплаха в полет от София до Лондон доведе до ескорт от германски изтребители Фалшив сигнал за заплаха в полет от София до Лондон доведе до ескорт от германски изтребители
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
У нас
Спаси и плати: Двама земеделци потушиха пожар, но бяха глобени за...
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
У нас
Бургаски полицаи помогнаха на майка да прибере дъщеря си от лагер в...
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
У нас
Пътят към еврозоната: Все повече хора одобряват приемането на еврото
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
У нас
Балканите и Европа в плен на пожарите и екстремните жеги (ОБЗОР)
Чете се за: 04:22 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ