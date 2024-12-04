НОВИНИ
Charity exhibition 'Buy Art, Give Future To a Child' (PHOTOS)

благотворителната изложба bdquoкупи изкуство дари бъдеще детеldquo
Снимка: Десислава Кулелиева, БНТ
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
15:42, 04.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
Landscape photographer Radoslav Sviretsov for the third consecutive year organizes a charity exhibition 'Buy Art, Give Future To a Child' in partnership with 'Operation Teddy Bear' Association.

The exhibition in Sofia showcases 30 stunning photographs from 30 different artists across Bulgaria.

The initiative aims to support 41 disadvantaged young people pursuing careers in fields such as medicine, art, IT, education, sports, music, business, psychology, and law.

All proceeds will go towards helping these youth further their education and professional development. The exhibition runs until December 6 at "Sofia Press" gallery-bookstore in "Slavyanska" 29 street.

The exhibition was opened by Yuri Treiman, Michaela Kacharova, founder of Operation Teddy Bear Association and Radoslav Sviretsov.

Photography by Peter Abadzhiev.

Photography by Ekateriana Momchilova.

Radoslav Sviretsov

